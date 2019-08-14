RED SOX 5, INDIANS 1
Xander Bogaerts’s two homers help Red Sox make it two straight
CLEVELAND — Xander Bogaerts knocked in four runs with a pair of home runs and Rafael Devers continued his torrid hitting as the Red Sox defeated the Indians, 5-1, Wednesday afternoon at Progressive Field.
The Red Sox took two of three from the Indians, who had just claimed first place in the AL Central as Boston arrived in town.
Devers, coming off a 6-for-6 game in Tuesday night’s win, went 2 for 4 with his 25th homer.