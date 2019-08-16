Game 125: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Brooks: Betts 2-8, Bogaerts 3-6, Benintendi 0-5, Devers 1-5, Martinez 0-5, Bradley Jr. 0-4, Leon 2-3, Moreland 2-2, Vazquez 0-2, Holt 1-1.

Orioles vs. Porcello: Davis 13-55, Mancini 6-12, Peterson 1-8, Nunez 2-8, Smith 1-5, Ruiz 2-5, Sisco 2-6, Villar 1-5, Severino 1-5, Martin 1-3, Santander 3-3, Alberto 0-2.

This is the first of the three-game series. Here are the matchups for the rest of the weekend.

Saturday: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (13-5, 4.31 ERA) vs. RHP Asher Wojciechowski (2-5, 4.84)

Sunday: TBD vs. TBD

Stat of the Day: Aaron Brooks is 0-3 with a 9.41 ERA in six starts since being claimed by Baltimore off waivers from Oakland.

Notes: Rick Porcello is 7-6 with a 5.34 ERA at Fenway this season . . . Porcello lost his last start, giving up five hits and five runs over five innings against the Angels . . . Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 27 home runs and is slugging .567 . . . Rafael Devers is 16-for-40 with six doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston . . . Brooks allowed nine runs in three innings to the Astros his last time out.

Song of the Day: “It’s Now Or Never” by Elvis Presley.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.