O’s no problem as Porcello, offense roll Baltimore at Fenway

Friday night’s mission was accomplished, a 9-1 win over a Baltimore squad that was teetering before it fell apart in the sixth inning.

If the Red Sox want to be in it come September, they must hammer such teams.

It is another lost season for the Orioles, who might as well have been out of the American League wild-card race in February.

A two-run double by pinch-hitter Chris Owings, in the game for backup second baseman Marco Hernandez, boosted the Red Sox in a three-run sixth in which Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a sacrifice fly.

The Red Sox scored six runs in their final three ups, capped by a Mookie Betts homer to left in the eighth.

With Tampa Bay losing to Detroit, Boston (65-59) closed within 6½ games for the second wild-card spot.

The offensive showing might have been expected against Baltimore starter Aaron Brooks (2-7), who allowed eight hits and five earned runs in 5⅓ innings. The top of Boston’s lineup mashed the righthander, denting the wall in left twice to lead off the game (Betts double, Rafael Devers RBI single). They built on that 1-0 lead in the fourth, when Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland — yes, Mitch Moreland — produced stand-up RBI triples.

That 3-1 lead stood through four innings, however, because of Rick Porcello.

The embattled righty surrendered four hits, one earned run, and two walks in six innings, striking out two. It is the second time in three starts he has gone six and allowed four hits, one earned run and two walks.

Porcello (11-9, 5.49), who allowed five earned runs or more in six of his previous nine starts, might be feeling quite well about his most recent trend, and his contribution to a game that lasted a tidy two hours, 41 minutes.

Porcello also crossed 2,000 innings for his career. He is the 12th active major leaguer to hit that mark.

He looked strong through two, then allowed a two-out single to Jonathan Villar in the third. He paid for it when Trey Mancini, leading the Orioles in homers (29) and RBIs (71), smoked a liner to the right-field corner. Villar raced home from first, sliding in ahead of a strong turn-and-throw by Betts, and a sharp relay from Moreland.

But that was all the O’s got. With two on in the fifth, Porcello got Mancini to pop to short. He gave up a one-out walk in the sixth and, with Darwinzon Hernandez and Marcus Walden warming, escaped trouble with a double play.

Meanwhile, the Sox kept making hard contact. J.D. Martinez laced a one-out double down the left-field line in the fourth, and scored after Benintendi sliced a liner into the right-center gap and hustled into third. Since June 12, Benintendi is hitting .367 at home.

With Orioles right fielder DJ Stewart shifting toward center against Moreland, he had to sprint a long ways to track down a high pop toward the corner. Moreland chugged in with his first three-bagger of the year.

In the fifth, double-generating machine Rafael Devers hit his 44th of the year, scraping the Monster with a sky-high fly ball. The club record for extra-base hits is 92, set by Jimmie Foxx in 1938. With 37 games to go, Devers has 72.

To open the sixth, Brooks gave Martinez a dead arm by planting an 89-m.p.h. fastball on his lead (left) bicep. Martinez’s legs got him to second on a Benintendi single up the middle, and third on Christian Vazquez’s groundout. That was all for Brooks, and reliever Richard Bleier intentionally walked pinch-hitter Sam Travis to load the bases.

Owings, hitting .129 in his first 150 plate appearances of the year, broke it open with a first-pitch double down the left-field line. He also charged a chopper in the seventh to make a strong 4-3 putout.

Martinez, his arm apparently OK, made it 7-1 in the seventh with a deep sac fly to right off reliever Tom Eshelman, scoring Devers (single). Bogaerts (double, his 41st) scored on Benintendi’s double, and Betts capped the scoring with a solo home run (his 21st) in the eighth.

