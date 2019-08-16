Red Sox discount prices for resumption of suspended game

There also will be a kid-friendly $1 menu that includes hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, chips, Cracker Jacks, candy, and ice cream, plus other items marked down from the traditional game price. Following the game, kids can run the bases.

The Red Sox announced Friday that children 18 and under will be admitted free of charge and adults can enter for a $5 donation to the Jimmy Fund.

When the Red Sox take on the Royals next Thursday to complete their game that was suspended Aug. 7, the day will have somewhat of an old-time feel — for however long it lasts.

Tickets are general admission and must be purchased online at redsox.com/August22 to guarantee entry. A limited number will be available at Gate E on the day of the game.

The Red Sox and Royals were tied, 4-4, in the 10th inning Aug. 7 when the game was halted because of rain. It will resume with Josh Taylor on the mound in the top of the 10th facing Meibrys Viloria with a 2-and-1 count. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and play resumes at 1:05 p.m.

“This is a unique opportunity to open up the ballpark to kids this summer and also help raise money for our friends at the Jimmy Fund,” said Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy.

The last time the Sox had a suspended game that wasn’t resumed the following day was in 1968 against the California Angels. Tied, 1-1, in the sixth inning at the time of suspension June 13, the game resumed Aug. 4 and concluded on a Ken Harrelson walkoff grand slam.

