Red Sox honor family of late Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,August 16, 2019, an hour ago
The family of late Globe baseball reporter Nick Cafardo was honored before Friday’s game against the Orioles.
The Red Sox honored the family of late Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo, who died Feb. 21 at age 62, before the game.

The ceremony, during which photos of Cafardo and his grandchildren were shown on the video board, included his wife, Leeanne; son Ben and daughter-in-law Tracy; daughter Emilee and two grandchildren, Noah and Annabella.

The youngsters threw out ceremonial first pitches, to Sam Travis and Sandy Leon, respectively, and shouted “play ball” afterward.

Nick Cafardo’s grandchildren Annabella and Noah Cafardo say "Play Ball" during a pregame ceremony.
