Red Sox know there are no shortcuts in developing pitchers

The Red Sox have an exorbitant amount of money wrapped up in their starters both this year and for the long haul. They have $73 million per year (for luxury tax purposes) committed to David Price, Chris Sale, and Nate Eovaldi through 2022.

Yet his path to that point is instructive, as is the fact that in his solid campaign — 13-5 with a 4.31 ERA and a career-high 146⅓ innings pitched — Rodriguez remains, in the words of manager Alex Cora, “a work in progress.”

On Saturday night, Eduardo Rodriguez will pitch against the Orioles, the team that signed him as a 16-year-old in Venezuela in 2010. The 26-year-old lefthander will take the mound as arguably the most reliable Red Sox pitcher of the 2019 season, at least to date.

If they cannot round out their rotation in the coming years with low-cost options at the back end, their financial flexibility to sustain an elite young lineup that is becoming ever more expensive will erode considerably. In a sense, the arrival of the next Eduardo Rodriguez would be transformative.

Yet such a development requires a lot more than a snap of the fingers. Consider: Rodriguez is in his 10th professional season. It has been just over five years since the Red Sox acquired him at the 2014 trade deadline as a high-ceiling prospect with electrifying stuff. He has been in the big leagues for about 4½ seasons.

“The guy who came over here in 2014 was just a kid that just wanted to play baseball and make his dream come true to get to the big leagues,” said Rodriguez. “In 2015, I was that kid who enjoyed making my dream come true.”

In 2015 and 2016, Rodriguez said, he was just a thrower. In 2017, he was hurt. In 2018, he made strides but then got sidelined with a badly sprained ankle in July. He’d picked up lessons from teammates such as Rick Porcello, Price, and Sale, and gleaned far more valuable knowledge from his own experiences. But that’s five seasons of lessons in the big leagues for Rodriguez to understand and harness his abilities in a way that’s allowed him to become a reliable member of the rotation.

“This year,” said Rodriguez, “is the first time I feel like I’m really a pitcher, instead of just a guy throwing the ball.”

The lefthander’s path is not atypical. Even star pitchers with elite stuff — Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole, Trevor Bauer, Lucas Giolito, and Charlie Morton, among others — often need years at the big league level to complete a difficult transition.

The Red Sox have seen meaningful progress this season from multiple pitchers with rotation potential. Righthanders Bryan Mata (5-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in High A Salem and Double A Portland) and Thad Ward (7-4, 2.10 ERA, and 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings in Single A Greenville and Salem) have both shown the pitch mixes to advance as starters. Yet raw stuff alone does not a big league starter make.

There must be stuff, and command of the stuff, and understanding of how to execute with that stuff to specific areas to retire both righthanded and lefthanded hitters. They need versatile repertoires that allow them to adapt, and an understanding of how to remain nimble in games and adapt to the shape of pitches coming out of the hand on any given night.

They have to be prepared not to be overwhelmed if ambushed in the first inning, and understand how to maintain poise to be a reliable source of innings.

Those challenges are different from raw ability. And the lessons often take years.

“We always talk about developing starting pitching is like making a good wine — there’s also a time component to it,” said Red Sox vice president of pitching development Brian Bannister. “It has to have all the right ingredients but also time, which is very difficult in a constant win-now environment, and why a lot of times you see starting pitching prospects come from environments where they have the time to actually make mistakes, figure out what they need to do, learn from the veteran guys, on top of having all the right qualities to be a major league starting pitcher. There’s a lot that goes into it.

“The tricky part is, you can’t predict the timeline when it comes to pitchers. If you hit on a position player, you see him rocket through a system pretty fast. They can be very toolsy and contribute to a team in a number of ways.

“Starting pitchers are on a literal dirt island out there all by themselves, and if they fail, or aren’t ready, or don’t have the stuff, or are missing some element, it’s obvious to 40,000 people and everyone on TV — which makes the whole formula much trickier, along with the fact that they need some time to figure it out and adapt to the environment.

“It’s a very big list of requirements on any individual, which is why the guys who can do it stick around a long time and make a lot of money.”

In other words: The Red Sox believe they are closer to producing pitchers with the raw materials to be big league starters. Mata and Ward have a chance to be that, as does Jay Groome if healthy in 2020, as do some of the intriguing arms in Lowell and the Rookie Level Gulf Coast League, among others. But even if those pitchers become big league-ready, that does not mean that they will be ready for big league success.

So, do the Red Sox have the time and patience to develop the next Eduardo Rodriguez? Does any contending team? It’s noteworthy that the Red Sox are similar to recent champions like the 2017 Astros and 2016 Cubs in building a rotation primarily of veterans who came from outside the organization.

It’s hard to develop big league pitchers while competing for the postseason. It is far easier to visit a vineyard and enjoy the expensive fruits of years of labor than it is to run the place.

