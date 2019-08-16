Is it time for Red Sox starters to become rovers again?

Manager Alex Cora understands the calendar — both its menace (39 games remaining, meaning that the Sox would have to make up roughly one game in the standings for every five contests) and its possibility (a cluster of five off-days over a 19-game span that started on Thursday).

The big standings sign on the Green Monster doesn’t lie. Giant letters and numbers confronted the Red Sox for several hours on Friday at Fenway (welcome home!) with the notion that the team is 17 games out of first place and 7½ behind the Rays for the last wild-card spot, the dire nature of the predicament can’t be sugarcoated.

“I know where we’re at,” said Cora. “It’s just a reality. There’s X amount of days to gain X amount of games. It’s math.”

The Red Sox are trying to solve an equation for which their regular-season formula has been inadequate. And so, with just less than a quarter of the season remaining and the Red Sox pitching staff having forged a horrific 4.78 ERA (21st in the majors), Cora made clear his readiness to alter the variables at his disposal.

Last postseason, Cora employed his “rover” strategy, shifting members of his rotation into the bullpen between starts to have his best pitchers available at the highest-leverage moments of the most important games. The opportunity to ask for fewer innings from a given night’s starter — while adding a potential high-leverage arm to the bullpen equation in the form of a player typically used in the rotation — represented a strategy that paid off repeatedly in last year’s playoffs.

The Red Sox are now at a point where their hold on contention is at best tenuous, and so the impact of every game is of immense significance. And with that in mind, Cora suggested a readiness to begin using starters in the “rover” role again — but this time, not just in October, but during the forthcoming stretch of August regular-season games.

Toward that end, the manager took a conditional approach toward moving Nate Eovaldi back to the rotation. The righthander will start on Sunday, Cora said, so long as he wasn’t needed out of the bullpen on Friday. Of course, that declaration mirrored Cora’s change of heart in Cleveland earlier in the week, when the plan to use Eovaldi as a starter on Wednesday was scrapped so that he could be deployed in relief on Tuesday and then again on Wednesday.

Eovaldi — whom the Sox still hope to stretch out as a starter — has expressed openness to a flexible role. So has Rick Porcello, who spent the late innings of Wednesday’s game in the bullpen in case he was needed two days before his scheduled start against the Orioles.

The ability to employ starters as relievers gives Cora more options. Even so, the fact that he is contemplating such a tactic represented an unsettling commentary on the state of the Red Sox season.

“At this point it makes you a little bit uncomfortable,” said Cora. “Cleveland was very aggressive. We needed it. There’s no hiding.”

Even so, there is risk associated with the decision to take starters out of their normal routines. The increased workloads and schedule alterations, on top of a seven-month season in 2018, introduce some measure of potential physical risk, with Cora acknowledging that he’ll have to lean heavily on his medical and training staffs to make sure that he isn’t jeopardizing the health of his pitchers through a hybrid starter/reliever usage of them.

“I appreciate [Eovaldi’s willingness to serve as a rover] but we’ve got to be careful, too. It’s August 16. He’s coming out of surgery,” said Cora. “He’s a horse, but at the same time I think we have to be careful. People talk about October and all that stuff that teams do. That’s October. That’s a lot different. . . . We’ve got to be smart.”

That said, the Sox also have arrived at a point where they must remain bold if they want their longshot playoff odds — 5.5 percent entering Friday, according to Fangraphs — to mean anything. These are, after all, desperate times, resulting in open-mindedness about the appropriate response.

“I’ll be tempted to whatever works,” said Cora. “If you have any ideas, how to turn this around and get going, I’ll use them.”

Cora went on to say that the most surprising element of his team was the consistency of its yearlong inconsistency, but expressed his belief that the team had time to correct course.

“I plan on being here on Nov. 2,” he smirked, alluding to the scheduled end of the World Series.

In the unlikely event that happens, then the pitching path to get there promises to become awfully interesting, awfully unusual . . . and awfully desperate.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.