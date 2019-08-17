Red Sox put Chris Sale on injured list with elbow inflammation

Chris Sale went on the injured list before Saturday’s Red Sox game against the Baltimore Orioles with inflammation in his pitching elbow, something which figures to only amplify the concerns about the 30-year-old’s durability.

Sale last pitched on Tuesday, striking out 12 Cleveland Indians and breaking Pedro Martinez’s record for the fastest to 2,000 strikeouts in a 7-6, 10-inning victory. The lefty went 6⅔ innings, just the seventh time in 25 starts this season he recorded an out in the seventh, his fastball twice touching 98 m.p.h. and averaging 94.