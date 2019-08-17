Game 126: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Wojciechowski: Benintendi 0-4, Betts 0-4, Bogaerts 0-4, Vazquez 0-4, Devers 1-3, Martinez 0-3, Bradley Jr. 0-2, Hernandez 0-2, Moreland 0-1, Holt 0-0 (1 BB)

Orioles vs. Rodriguez: Davis 5-29, Mancini 9-26. Villar 2-10, Nunez 1-9, Severino 3-5, Martin 0-5, Alberto 1-4, Smith Jr. 1-4, Santander 0-3, Wynns 1-2, Mullins 0-2, Wilkerson 0-2, Ruiz 0-1

Stat of the Day: According to Baseball Reference, Asher Wojciechowski is the only player in MLB history with the name Asher.

Notes: The Red Sox are slugging .480, good for fourth in the American League ... Three Red Sox are now in the top 10 in the AL in batting average; Devers (third, .328), Martinez (fifth, .309), and Bogaerts (sixth, .308) ... Rodriguez is 6-1 in 12 starts at Fenway Park this season, and 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA against the Orioles ... Josh Taylor has not allowed a run in his last seven relief outings ... The Red Sox have four players with at least 30 doubles: Betts (32), Benintendi (37), Bogaerts (41), and Devers (44).

Song of the Day: “1901” by Phoenix

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.