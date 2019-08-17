Phillies lose David Roberston and Jake Arrieta to season-ending surgeries

Dodgers reliever Julio Urias accepted a 20-game suspension by Major League Baseball for a domestic violence incident in May, when he was accused of shoving a woman, and is expected to return in September. The league gave him credit for serving five games while he was on administrative leave in May, leaving 15 remaining without pay. MLB said Urias, 23, will participate in an evaluation and treatment program . . . Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) is out 4-6 weeks . . . Cleveland righthander Carlos Carrasco threw 25 pitches of batting practice at Class A Lake County on Friday — his first time facing hitters since his June leukemia diagnosis. The Indians said any return to the majors this season for Carrasco would be out of the bullpen.

The Philadelphia Phillies, in the hunt for a wild card spot, have lost pitchers Jake Arrieta and David Robertson for the rest of the season with injuries to their throwing arms. Robertson had Tommy John surgery Thursday on his right elbow and is expected to be sidelined through next season. Signed from the Yankees on a two-year, $23 million deal in January, the 34-year-old reliever has pitched just 6⅔ innings, going 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. The Phillies said Arrieta will have season-ending surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow later this month and is expected to be ready for spring training. Arrieta, in the second year of a three-year, $75 million pact, was 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA in 24 starts.

TENNIS

Barty gets upset in Cincinnati semifinals

Ashleigh Barty lost in the semifinals the Western & Southern Open semifinals at Mason, Ohio, missing her chance to return to the No. 1 ranking ahead of the US Open. Barty dropped her third straight opening set, but couldn't overcome the slow start this time, losing to Svetlana Kuznetsova, 6-2, 6-4. Kuznetsova, recovering from a seven-month layoff due to a knee injury, won her first Premier-level semifinal since 2017. In Sunday’s final, she'll face Madison Keys, who beat fellow American Sofia Kenin, 7-5, 6-4, with the help of 14 aces. In the men’s bracket, David Goffin reached his first Masters 1000 final by beating Richard Gasquet, 6-3, 6-4. Goffin will play top-ranked Novak Djokovic or Daniil Medvedev.

GOLF

Augenstein, Ogletree in US Amateur final

John Augenstein and Andy Ogletree advanced to the US Amateur final at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. Augenstein, a 21-year-old from Kentucky who will be a senior at Vanderbilt, beat Texan William Holcomb V, 3 and 2, while Ogletree topped teenager and fellow Mississippian Cohen Trolio, 3 and 1. Sunday’s 36-hole final will be split over two courses, starting on the resort's renovated No. 4 course and finishing at No. 2 — the site of three men's US Opens and the 2008 US Amateur . . . Thomas Pieters birdied the final hole to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Czech Masters in Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic. Two shots off the lead after the second round, the Belgian closed at 6-under 66 for a 16-under 200 total. Adria Arnaus surged on the leaderboard with a bogey-free round of 7-under 65 with seven birdies to claim second place to himself at 15 under. Overnight leader Edoardo Molinari finished at 2-under 70 and share third with Rikard Karlberg (66), Robert Karlsson (67), and Hugo Leon (67). The trio is two strokes behind Pieters.

MISCELLANY

Kings' Fox removes himself from World Cup

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox withdrew from USA Basketball's national team, meaning the Americans have 13 candidates for the 12-man World Cup roster. Fox alerted USA Basketball a few hours before the team was to fly to Australia for final preparations for the World Cup in China this month. Fox was in the team's plans for the Australia trip, and it was believed he was a strong candidate for the World Cup squad. Fox played a team-low six minutes in the 90-81 win over Spain in a pre-World Cup exhibition at Anaheim, Calif., Friday night . . . IndyCar points leader Josef Newgarden will start on the pole Sunday at Pocono Raceway after rain washed out qualifying. The field has been set on points: Alexander Rossi, 16 behind Rossi in the standings, starts second . . . Felice Gimondi, one of seven cyclists to win all three Grand Tours, has died. He was 76. The Italian Cycling Federation says efforts to resuscitate Gimondi failed after he suffered a heart attack while swimming on vacation in Sicily on Friday, and he died the same day. Gimondi won the Tour de France as a 22-year-old in his first year as a professional in 1965, the Giro d'Italia in 1967, 1969, and 1976, and the Spanish Vuelta in 1968 . . . Erik Levinsohn of Boston (53 minutes, 42 seconds), and Stefanie Sydlik of Pittsburgh (1:10.34), beat the competition in the men's and women's divisions of the 7.6-mile Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb to the summit at 6,288 feet in Pinkham Notch, N.H.