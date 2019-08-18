Game 127: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes
Here are the lineups:
|RED SOX (66-59)
|ORIOLES (39-84)
|Mookie Betts CF
|Jonathan Villar SS
|Rafael Devers 3B
|Trey Mancini DH
|Xander Bogaerts SS
|Anthony Santander RF
|J.D. Martinez RF
|Renato Nunez 3B
|Andrew Benintendi LF
|Jace Peterson LF
|Sam Travis DH
|Hanser Alberto 2B
|Christian Vazquez 1B
|Chris Davis 1B
|Sandy Leon C
|Stevie Wilkerson CF
|Chris Owings 2B
|Chance Sisco C
|Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 5.77)
|Pitching: LHP Ty Blach (0-1, 13.94)
Game time: 1:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Blach: Martinez 1-4, Owings 0-3
Orioles vs. Eovaldi: Davis 4-13, Mullins 2-5, Mancini 1-4, Severino 0-4, Nunez 3-3, Peterson 1-3, Villar 0-2, Stewart 0-2, Wilkerson 0-2
Stat of the Day: Eovaldi is making his first start since April 17, a six-inning no-decision against the Yankees.
Notes: The Red Sox bullpen has allowed just two hits in 4 2/3 innings in this series ... Rafael Devers is three RBIs away from 100. He would be the first Red Sox third baseman to reach that mark since Adrian Beltre (102 in 2010) ... Eduardo Rodriguez (14 wins) set a career high in that statistic Saturday night. He’s also two strikeouts shy of setting a career high in that stat ... Mookie Betts is 7 for 18 with four doubles over a four-game hitting streak ... The Red Sox begin a two-game series with the Phillies on Tuesday after an off day on Monday.
Advertisement
Song of the Day: “Cloudy” by Simon & Garfunkel
Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.