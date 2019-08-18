Game 127: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Blach: Martinez 1-4, Owings 0-3

Orioles vs. Eovaldi: Davis 4-13, Mullins 2-5, Mancini 1-4, Severino 0-4, Nunez 3-3, Peterson 1-3, Villar 0-2, Stewart 0-2, Wilkerson 0-2

Stat of the Day: Eovaldi is making his first start since April 17, a six-inning no-decision against the Yankees.

Notes: The Red Sox bullpen has allowed just two hits in 4 2/3 innings in this series ... Rafael Devers is three RBIs away from 100. He would be the first Red Sox third baseman to reach that mark since Adrian Beltre (102 in 2010) ... Eduardo Rodriguez (14 wins) set a career high in that statistic Saturday night. He’s also two strikeouts shy of setting a career high in that stat ... Mookie Betts is 7 for 18 with four doubles over a four-game hitting streak ... The Red Sox begin a two-game series with the Phillies on Tuesday after an off day on Monday.

