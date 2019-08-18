fb-pixel
1:05 P.M. (NESN)

Game 127: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,August 18, 2019, 2 hours ago
Nathan Eovaldi gets the start in the series finale against the Orioles.
Nathan Eovaldi gets the start in the series finale against the Orioles.(Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Here are the lineups:

RED SOX (66-59)ORIOLES (39-84)
Mookie Betts CFJonathan Villar SS
Rafael Devers 3BTrey Mancini DH
Xander Bogaerts SSAnthony Santander RF
J.D. Martinez RFRenato Nunez 3B
Andrew Benintendi LFJace Peterson LF
Sam Travis DHHanser Alberto 2B
Christian Vazquez 1BChris Davis 1B
Sandy Leon CStevie Wilkerson CF
Chris Owings 2BChance Sisco C
Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 5.77)Pitching: LHP Ty Blach (0-1, 13.94)

Game time: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Blach: Martinez 1-4, Owings 0-3

Orioles vs. Eovaldi: Davis 4-13, Mullins 2-5, Mancini 1-4, Severino 0-4, Nunez 3-3, Peterson 1-3, Villar 0-2, Stewart 0-2, Wilkerson 0-2

Stat of the Day: Eovaldi is making his first start since April 17, a six-inning no-decision against the Yankees.

Notes: The Red Sox bullpen has allowed just two hits in 4 2/3 innings in this series ... Rafael Devers is three RBIs away from 100. He would be the first Red Sox third baseman to reach that mark since Adrian Beltre (102 in 2010) ... Eduardo Rodriguez (14 wins) set a career high in that statistic Saturday night. He’s also two strikeouts shy of setting a career high in that stat ... Mookie Betts is 7 for 18 with four doubles over a four-game hitting streak ... The Red Sox begin a two-game series with the Phillies on Tuesday after an off day on Monday.

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.