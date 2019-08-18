Indians ace Corey Kluber leaves minor league rehab start with abdominal tightness

An MRI on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. showed no major damage to his left knee, and Toronto’s rookie slugger will not require a stint on the injured list. Guerrero tweaked his knee playing defense Saturday and left after two innings . . . Rockies righthander Scott Oberg was placed on the 10-day IL after being treated for a blood clot in his pitching arm for the second time in his career. Manager Bud Black said Oberg, 28, had a procedure to dissolve the clot at a hospital Saturday and remained there overnight . . . The Reds placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness that has kept him out of Cincinnati's last three games . . . The NL wild-card leading Nationals put struggling closer Sean Doolittle on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis, a day after he gave up three home runs in the ninth inning against Milwaukee . . . Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left the game against the Padres after the fifth inning because of dehydration. Manager Gabe Kapler said Harper had blurred vision and received an IV for hydration. The gametime temperature in Philadelphia was 90 degrees.

Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber was removed from a minor league start after one inning with abdominal tightness on Sunday. The team said Kluber, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since breaking his arm during a start on May 1, was taken out of Sunday’s game for Triple A Columbus in Charlotte, N.C., for precautionary reasons. The two-time Cy Young Award winner, making his third start as he attempts to return from the injury. Kluber walked two and didn’t allow a run in his one inning. The 33-year-old was scheduled to spend Monday in Cleveland — an off day for the Indians — before re-joining the club in New York.

BASKETBALL

Williams, Sun top Wings to clinch playoff spot

Courtney Williams scored 18 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings, 78-68, at Mohegan Sun Arena to clinch a WNBA playoff berth. Jonquel Jones had 16 points and 10 rebounds for her 14th double-double, and Jasmine Thomas added 16 points and nine assists in Uncasville, Conn. Connecticut (19-8) has won three straight and eight of 10 . . . With the Lakers in need of a center after DeMarcus Cousins’s ACL injury earlier this week, The Athletic reported the team is expected to pursue veteran Dwight Howard, who averaged 17.1 points for Los Angeles in 2012-13. Howard is under contract with the Grizzlies following a trade from the Wizards in July, but Memphis is expected to waive or trade Howard, according to ESPN.

TENNIS

Keys, Medvedev win first Cincinnati titles

Madison Keys and Daniil Medvedev embraced their first Western & Southern Open championship trophies after winning the biggest titles of their careers in Mason, Ohio. Keys rallied late in both sets to overcome Svetlana Kuznetsova, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5). Keys will move up to the No. 10 ranking. The American broke Kuznetsova to pull even in both sets at 5-5 and then won with a steady serve. On the men’s side, Medvedev beat David Goffin, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 for his first Masters 1000 title. Medvedev, 23, is the youngest Cincinnati champ since Andy Murray at age 21 in 2008.

MISCELLANY

Power wins shortened race marred by wreck

Will Power won the shortened ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., the 13th straight season he’s won an IndyCar race. Scott Dixon was second and Simon Pagenaud was third. The race was called with 72 laps left because of lightning and severe weather in the area. The green flag had barely been dropped when Takuma Sato tried to shoot a gap on the first lap, cut off Alexander Rossi and connected with Ryan Hunter-Reay in a crash that left cars and debris strewn across the track. Sato’s car landed upside down on Hunter-Reay’s Honda. Felix Rosenqvist hit the fence nose first and his car slammed back on the track. He was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries . . . Jack Whitaker, whose Hall of Fame broadcasting career ranged from the first Super Bowl to Secretariat’s Triple Crown to short essays from major sporting events, died Sunday morning, CBS reported. The network said Whitaker died of natural causes in his sleep in Devon, Pa. He was 95. Obituary, D6 . . . Stipe Miocic (19-3) stopped Daniel Cormier (22-2) with a barrage of punches in the fourth round, reclaiming his heavyweight title with a stunning comeback victory at UFC 241 Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif.