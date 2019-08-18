Rafael Devers leads Red Sox over Orioles

Devers continued a remarkable season with four more hits and drove in four runs as the Sox came back for a 13-7 victory before a sellout crowd of 36,350.

But with Rafael Devers and his teammates still having some innings to work with, the game quickly changed.

When the Red Sox fell behind the last-place Baltimore Orioles by six runs on Sunday afternoon, a few boos were heard at Fenway Park and understandably so.

The Sox have won five straight and seven of their last 10 games. But they gained no ground in the postseason race as Tampa Bay came back from a three-run deficit to beat Detroit, 5-4.

The Sox remain 6½ games behind the Rays for the second wild card.

After a day off on Monday, the Sox start a two-game series against Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

In his first start since April 17, Nate Eovaldi allowed five runs on three hits, three walks, and two wild pitches in only two innings. Renato Nunez’s long three-run homer to left field in the first inning was the big hit for Baltimore.

When Darwinzon Hernandez allowed a run in the third inning, the deficit grew to 6-0.

The comeback started with two runs in the third inning. Then Sam Travis belted a home run to center in the fourth.

Orioles starter Ty Blach still had a 6-3 lead going into the sixth inning. Then the Sox sent 12 batters to the plate.

J.D. Martinez led off with a double to left field and moved up to third when Andrew Benintendi flied out to center.

When Travis drew a walk, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde lifted Blach after 92 pitches. Christian Vazquez doubled off Gabriel Ynoa to drive in a run. When the Sox sent up Mitch Moreland as a pinch hitter for Sandy Leon, Hyde countered with lefthander Paul Fry.

Moreland’s popup to shallow left field should have been caught. But it fell between three players and Travis scored.

A wayward throw from shortstop Jonathan Villar forced catcher Chance Sisco to reach across the plate and he collided with Travis. As the ball rolled away, Vazquez scored the tying run.

With two outs, Mookie Betts walked to keep the inning going. Devers followed with a double off the wall in left to drive in Moreland.

Xander Bogaerts reached on an infield single and Betts scored. When Shawn Armstrong replaced Fry, it appeared the Orioles were out of the inning when Martinez grounded to first.

But when Chris Davis looked to throw to second for a force play, nobody was covering the bag and Devers scored.

Benintendi walked and the inning continued. Travis finally struck out to end it.

The Sox added four more runs in the seven, three on a home run deep into the right field seats by Devers.

Devers has hit safely in eight consecutive games at 20 of 37 with 8 doubles, 4 home runs, and 14 RBIs. He is hitting .332 with a .976 OPS, 46 doubles, 27 homers, 101 RBIs, and 101 runs. That with 35 games left to play.

Devers is the first player with 100 or more RBIs and 100 or more runs scored before the age of 23 since Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers in 2005. The only Red Sox player to do that is Ted Williams, in both 1939 and ’40.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.