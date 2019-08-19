Red Sox will begin 2020 spring training exhibition season Feb. 21
The Red Sox released their 35-game spring training schedule for the 2020 season on Monday. The team will have 18 home games at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.
For the 18th straight season, the Red Sox will commence spring training with their annual exhibition game against Northeastern on Friday, Feb. 21. The following day will mark the start of Grapefruit League play as the Sox host Tampa on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Boston will play the New York Yankees at JetBlue Park on Saturday, Feb. 29 followed closely by a road game in Tampa against the Yankees on Tuesday, March 3.
Three split-squad games will divide the Red Sox roster, including joint road games against Minnesota and Tampa on Monday, Feb. 24 and the Twins and Baltimore on Friday, March 20. The other split-squad game will be on Saturday, March 7 will be home against Toronto and away against Philadelphia.
Those will be two of the five spring meetings against Minnesota as part of the Lee County Commissioners Cup. The Sox will host their cross-town rival on Sunday March 8 and 22, in addition to facing them on the road again on Friday, Feb. 28.
Here is the complete schedule. Home games are in green.
