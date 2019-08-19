Red Sox will begin 2020 spring training exhibition season Feb. 21

The Red Sox released their 35-game spring training schedule for the 2020 season on Monday. The team will have 18 home games at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

For the 18th straight season, the Red Sox will commence spring training with their annual exhibition game against Northeastern on Friday, Feb. 21. The following day will mark the start of Grapefruit League play as the Sox host Tampa on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Boston will play the New York Yankees at JetBlue Park on Saturday, Feb. 29 followed closely by a road game in Tampa against the Yankees on Tuesday, March 3.