Chris Sale optimistic he’ll be ready for 2020 season
One day after the Red Sox announced that he would be shut down from any throwing activity after being treated by Dr. James Andrews with a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left elbow, Chris Sale addressed the media and discussed why he went to see Dr. Andrews.
“Dr. Andrews, obviously the best in the business when it comes to this stuff,” Sale said. “Pitchers in general have arm issues sometimes. When it’s something new you want to find out what’s going on. He checked it out and got some better news. Obviously not great news.”
Sale said he began feeling tightness in his elbow after his most recent start in Cleveland, which then led to inflammation. Sale wouldn’t get into specific detail regarding the actual issue in his elbow but remains optimistic that he’ll be ready for the 2020 season and he doesn’t need Tommy John surgery.
“No not at all,” Sale said when asked if he would miss next year. “Like I said, we rest for a little bit, four to six weeks. We get on a throwing program and we get back to it.”
The window to make a comeback this season, however, is small if you consider the Sox and Sale’s six-week timeline. Sale understands the rest of this year is probably a wash.
“It’s tough, you know,” Sale said. “Everyone talks about last year being a dream season. Personally, this has kind of been a nightmare season. I obviously wanted to see it through. I wanted to keep fighting with the guys. Anytime someone has to step in and do your job for you, and you can’t go out there and fulfill the season, that’s tough. I know there’s going to be some flack with that and I accept that responsibility.”