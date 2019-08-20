Chris Sale optimistic he’ll be ready for 2020 season

One day after the Red Sox announced that he would be shut down from any throwing activity after being treated by Dr. James Andrews with a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left elbow, Chris Sale addressed the media and discussed why he went to see Dr. Andrews.

“Dr. Andrews, obviously the best in the business when it comes to this stuff,” Sale said. “Pitchers in general have arm issues sometimes. When it’s something new you want to find out what’s going on. He checked it out and got some better news. Obviously not great news.”

Sale said he began feeling tightness in his elbow after his most recent start in Cleveland, which then led to inflammation. Sale wouldn’t get into specific detail regarding the actual issue in his elbow but remains optimistic that he’ll be ready for the 2020 season and he doesn’t need Tommy John surgery.