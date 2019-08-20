Game 128: Phillies at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Nola: Martinez 1-6, Benintendi 0-4, Betts 0-4, Bogaerts 0-3, Bradley Jr. 1-3, Holt 1-2, Leon 1-3, Moreland 0-3, Owings 1-3.

Phillies vs. TBA: TBA

Stat of the Day: This will be Bryce Harper’s first trip to Fenway Park since 2015. He was 6 of 21 with one home run in six games for the Washington Nationals there.

Notes: Rafael Devers has 103 runs and 101 RBIs; he is the first player with 100 RBIs and 100 runs in a season before turning 23 since Miguel Cabrera in 2005 . . . The only other Red Sox player to accomplish the feat was Ted Williams (twice, 1939, 1940) . . . Mookie Betts has 10 extra-base hits in his last nine games (7 doubles, 1 triple, and 2 home runs); since July 1, he is batting .329/.408/.600/1.008 in 43 games (56 for 170) . . . Sam Travis has 4 home runs and 8 RBIs in his last nine games . . . The Sox have not named a starter in what will likely be a bullpen game . . . Nola is 5-2 with a 2.09 ERA in his last 11 starts, allowing one or zero earned runs in eight of those starts..

Song of the Day: “Is There Anybody Out There” by Pink Floyd

