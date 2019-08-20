Sputtering Red Sox getting no help from offense

The narratives surrounding the late-summer fade of this Red Sox team — pushed a step further by a 3-2 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday night at Fenway Park that snapped a five-game winning streak and wasted an opportunity to make up a game on the Rays, who lost to Seattle — will be many, with most revolving around pitching: The bullpen, the yearlong shortcomings of the fifth starters, the injuries to David Price and Chris Sale.

Some years feature the alignment of stars of both the celestial and roster varieties, when collective performance surpasses in greatness the individual players. And in other years, as with the 2019 Red Sox, the opposite transpires, and elite talent leaves in its wake the scratching of heads and a sense of bewilderment about how a group that seemed destined for excellence instead became bogged down in mediocrity.

Advertisement

Yet the team’s contention fell from likely to long shot in August in no small part because of an offense that disappeared at the most crucial time of the year. The pitching has been a grave disappointment for almost all of 2019. A team that initially fancied itself as built to succeed on the strength of its arms has instead had to win in spite of them.

Yet over significant stretches of June and July, the Red Sox appeared primed to do just that. Pitching staff gave up a touchdown? The Sox would hang a 10-spot.

This month? While the team’s August ERA is 4.71 — matching its season mark — the offense has scored 5.3 runs per game, down a half-run from its season average of 5.8. In its own right, that downturn is surprising given that August is typically the season’s most explosive month given the peaking summer temperatures.

But the Red Sox have instead seen their lineup — despite the presence of an incredible top-five of Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Andrew Benintendi — get held to four or fewer runs 11 times.

Advertisement

Given the typical deficiencies of the pitching staff, the Sox are ill-equipped to win such games — a notion reinforced by the fact that they are 2-9 when doing so in August. They are 6-1 when scoring at least a handful of runs.

On Tuesday, the team was shut down by an ace in Phillies starter Aaron Nola, who delivered seven sharp innings while surrendering just two runs. Still, the Sox have the talent to make life miserable for Nola or just about anyone else. But in the season-defining stretch of the year, they haven’t been able to do so, going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday.

“We had our chances,” lamented manager Alex Cora.

“We couldn’t get anything rolling,” said hitting coach Tim Hyers with a sigh. “I think there are ebbs and flows of every season and every lineup. It just seems like we’ve picked some times when we needed to be our best and we weren’t. Most seasons, that happens. You know the players we have here, but still, you’re going to have nights where you tip your hat.”

But this season, the Red Sox haven’t been able to afford those hat-tipping nights. They are 10-44 (.185) when scoring four runs or fewer — a telling statistic.

After all, the best teams find numerous ways to win. The top three teams in the American League when scoring four or fewer runs are the Astros (26-37, .413), Yankees (17-32, .347), and Rays (22-46, .324). The Red Sox rank ninth in those contests.

Advertisement

Of course, much of that reflects on a pitching staff that rarely has been able to shut down opponents. But Tuesday, when the Sox bullpen gave up just one hit over 5⅓ scoreless innings after Brian Johnson recovered from a disastrous first inning to limit Philadelphia to three runs in 3⅔ innings, the inability of the offense to capitalize on his effort proved costly, making the longest of long shots a bit longer.

Such developments have now become familiar in a season that increasingly feels like a winding road to nowhere. The interlocking parts of a year ago have given way to a host of misaligned elements — a team whose performance falls short of its individual talents.

“We just haven’t put them together. It’s just how the nights go,” said Hyers. “They’re hitting five points better than any other team in baseball. They lead baseball in hits. But there’s a difference in putting runs together night after night and having the stats. It comes and goes. We haven’t matched up very well. . . . It’s just that sometimes when we’ve had our slumps, they’ve been at the wrong time.”

Hitting — the supposed constant — has become a source of day-to-day uncertainty at a painful time. In a season in which the Red Sox seemingly have spent most of their time bumping against walls, there is no sign of a single component of the team that will permit an exit strategy from the dizzying maze of 2019.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.