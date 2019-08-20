Red Sox lose to Phillies at Fenway

The next batter was J.D. Martinez, who grounded to shortstop. Bogaerts, who should have stayed at second, attempted to get to third and was thrown out. Chris Owings then ran for Martinez, and on a liner by Andrew Benintendi, he was doubled off, as the Red Sox lost to the Phillies, 3-2.

The ninth inning proved costly on the basepaths for the Red Sox on Tuesday evening. On a night when the offense didn’t have it going, Xander Bogaerts appeared as if he might have erased that on a double to lead off the bottom of the frame. But that’s just not how this Red Sox season has gone.

The Sox’ bullpen pitched 5⅓ , one-hit innings, at one point retiring 15 straight batters.

Brian Johnson took the place of an injured Chris Sale, and this one didn’t start off pretty. Johnson issued a leadoff walk to Rhys Hoskins, and with one out in the first, Bryce Harper doubled, sending Hoskins to third. Jean Segura followed with a double, which gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead, then Scott Kingery’s brought home Segura, putting a stamp on a three-run first.

The Sox couldn’t muster a hit against Aaron Nola until the third inning, when Mitch Moreland singled to left leading off. With one out, Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-run homer on a first-pitch fastball shrunk the deficit to 3-2.

Johnson ended up doing his job of keeping the game within striking distance. From the second inning through two outs in the fourth, he allowed just two hits, after surrendering five in the first inning. Most importantly, he held the Phillies scoreless in that span.

Manager Alex Cora called on Marcus Walden after Johnson struck out Andrew Knapp. Like Johnson’s last start, Cora employed a quick hook, making this another bullpen game. Walden worked 1⅓ innings of scoreless ball. Josh Taylor took over for the sixth and also held the Phillies scoreless.

The Sox didn’t capitalize in the bottom of the sixth. Mookie Betts led off with a single and stole second. Yet the meat of the order couldn’t get in done. Rafael Devers struck out, Bogaerts flew out, and Martinez grounded to third to end the inning.

The top of the seventh belonged to Ryan Brasier, who worked a 1-2-3 inning. Nola was back on the hill for the Phillies in the bottom half at just 84 pitches He yielded just four hits on the evening and the Sox still couldn’t figure him out.

Nola induced a Benintendi ground out to second. Christian Vazquez put together a nine-pitch at-bat but chased a changeup in the dirt. Then Moreland swung through a knuckle curve. It was Nola’s seventh strikeout of the game. Darwinzon Hernandez took the ball for the Sox in the eighth inning of what was still a 3-2 game.