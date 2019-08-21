Game 129: Phillies at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Smyly: Bogaerts 4-17, Betts 6-17, Bradley Jr. 2-11, Holt 1-7, Martinez 0-6, Leon 1-5, Moreland 0-2, Vazquez 0-1.

Phillies vs. Porcello: Miller 13-47, Morrison 12-40, Dickerson 9-38, Bruce 2-8, Rodriguez 3-9, Segura 4-9, Harper 0-7, Franco 1-5, Hernandez 0-3, Hoskins 1-3, Knapp 0-3, Realmuto 1-3, Williams 0-3, Pivetta 0-1, Quinn 0-1.

Stat of the Day: Bryce Harper is 0 for 7 in his career against Porcello, with three strikeouts.

Notes: Porcello is 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in four career starts vs. the Phillies. At Fenway this season, Porcello is 8-6 with a 5.09 ERA . . . Seven Red Sox have hit 15+ home runs this season: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Michael Chavis, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez; that matches the most in franchise history (also 1977, 2003, 2016) . . . Bradley has three home runs in his last six games. He has 18 RBIs in 27 games since July 20 (2 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR) . . . Signed by the Phillies on July 21, Smyly allowed one earned run in 13 innings in his first two starts, but has an 8.04 ERA (14 earned runs in 15⅔ innings) in his last two starts . . . On Thursday, the Red Sox will face the Kansas City Royals, resuming their Aug. 7 game that was halted in the 10th inning because of rain.

Song of the Day: “Running on Empty” by Jackson Browne

