Rick Porcello struggles, Red Sox tumble again to Phillies

But the most bewildering scene, and perhaps the most inexplicable decision that led to the most predictable outcome?

There have been aggravations in abundance, lousy plot twists that seemed shocking at first but eventually became the expected, exasperations from the underperforming starting rotation to the undermanned bullpen to a star-studded lineup that struggles to get the big hit in the moment.

There have been more than a few frustrating moments for the 2019 Red Sox in what was supposed to be a compelling sequel to last year’s World Series-winning blockbuster but has instead become a sad wheeze toward a September of irrelevance.

It’s going to be tough to top one from the eighth inning Wednesday night in the Phillies’ 5-2 victory over the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Red Sox trailing, 4-2, in what, was essentially a must-win, they had an opportunity brewing against Phillies reliever Jose Alvarez with two outs. Sam Travis, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, was on third. Christian Vazquez, who had doubled, stood on second.

And Marco Hernandez, a lefthander hitter but one with a .325 overall batting average coming into the night, was due to hit.

He didn’t get the chance. Neither did Brock Holt, who was on the bench.

Instead, manager Alex Cora turned to righthanded-hitting Chris Owings. The same Chris Owings who was .129 in 148 at-bats between Kansas City and Boston this season. The same Chris Owings who had struck out in 30 of 55 plate appearances against lefties this season. The same Chris Owings who owns the highest strikeout rate against lefthanded pitching in MLB history, minimum of 50 at-bats.

What happened? He made it 31 of 56. The Sox fell back to below .500 at home this year. And the Red Sox fell a full seven games back of the Rays for the second wild-card slot with 34 games to go.

It wasn’t Don Zimmer hitting Bob Bailey against Rich Gossage in ’78. It wasn’t Grady Little doing all sorts of Grady Little things in ’03. But it was bad decision the moment it was made.

The Red Sox came into this series riding a five-game winning streak and at least some hope that with the Padres and Angels ahead on the schedule, this could be the elusive prolonged winning streak Cora’s enigmatic team has been waiting in vain for all season. But the Phillies, who showed up in Boston having lost five in row, thwarted that momentum with the two-game sweep.

It started well enough. Starter Rick Porcello entered the second and final game of this series with 5.49 ERA that was actually lower than that of Phillies starter Drew Smyly (7.09) and provided reason for cautious optimism early, pitching four scoreless innings.

But Bryce Harper got him for a two-run homer in a three-run fifth inning, helping the Phillies overcome a 2-0 Red Sox advantage. Porcello was gone after the fifth, having thrown 100 pitches.

In his apparent quest to lead the league in every hitting category Mike Trout does not, and a few Trout would probably like to, Rafael Devers put the Red Sox up, 1-0, two batters into their half of the first.

After Mookie Betts led off with a double, his 36th, Devers followed with a double of his own, his MLB-best 47th.

The double accounted for Devers’s 102d RBI. He is the first player since the Marlins’ Miguel Cabrera in 2005 to have 100 runs and 100 RBIs in a season before turning 23 years old. Want some even headier company? The only Red Sox player to previously accomplish that feat is Ted Williams in 1939 and ’40.

The Red Sox had a chance to add more in the first, but with runners at first and third and one out, Andrew Benintendi struck out and Sam Travis flew to center.

Jackie Bradley Jr. made it 2-0 in the second, crushing a Smyly cutter 408 feet into the right-field bleachers. The homer, which came with two outs, was Bradley’s 16th of the season, fourth in the last seven games, and second of the two-game set. He hit a two-run homer in the third inning of Tuesday’s loss.

Porcello, who entered with a 5.49 ERA, breezed through the first two innings, allowing a walk in each frame but no hits. But he had to dance away from danger of his own creation in the third. With one out, leadoff hitter Rhys Hoskins doubled to left, then Harper walked after falling behind, 0 and 2. But after a visit from pitching coach Dana LaVangie, Porcello retired J.T. Realmuto on a fly ball to Benintendi in left, then struck out Corey Dickerson on a foul tip.

While the Red Sox appeared in command, they led just 2-0 through four, and they would not be in command much longer. Cesar Hernandez led off the fifth with a double into the right-field corner. He moved to third on a Porcello wild pitch with Adam Haseley at the plate, then made the left turn and headed home safely when Christian Vazquez’s throw eluded Devers and trickled onto the outfield grass. Devers was charged with an error.

Porcello, in a plot twist all too familiar this season, couldn’t minimize the damage. He walked Haseley, then retired Hoskins on a one-pitch fly out to Bradley for the first out. Porcello got ahead of Harper, 1 and 2, but left an 86-m.p.h. slider right down the middle, and the Phillies slugger didn’t miss it, flipping it onto the Monster seats for this 27th home run of the season and a 3-2 Phillies lead.