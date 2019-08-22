Astros, Justin Verlander deny clubhouse access to reporter

Anthony Fenech , a reporter for the Detroit Free Press, was denied access to the Houston Astros clubhouse on Wednesday night until Justin Verlander finished his postgame media session. According to the Free Press, Astros vice president of communications Gene Dias said Fenech was blocked at the request of Verlander. According to Dias, Verlander said he would not speak to any credentialed media while Fenech was present. The incident came after Verlander, who played for the Detroit Tigers for 13 seasons, pitched a two-hitter as the Astros lost to Detroit, 2-1. The Astros opened their clubhouse at 9:35 p.m. and as the rest of the assembled media was allowed to enter the clubhouse, Fenech, who has a credential issued by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, was stopped by three Astros security officials. Fenech contacted MLB vice president of communications Mike Teevan and was allowed into the clubhouse at 9:41 p.m., after Verlander had concluded his media session. Fenech approached Verlander and the pitcher said: ‘‘I’m not answering your questions.’’ Verlander addressed the situation on Twitter on Thursday, accusing Fenech of unspecified ‘‘unethical behavior in the past.’’ BWAA president Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic said the organization was ‘‘alarmed’’ by the incident . . . The Pittsburgh Pirates requested unconditional release waivers on 33-year-old veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli , who played just 34 games this season for the last-place Pirates after he was hampered by multiple concussions . . . The Los Angeles Angels shut down rookie righthander Griffin Canning for the remainder of the season because of mild elbow inflammation . . . Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe will miss the rest of the season after suffering a quad injury at Triple-A Durham on Wednesday during a rehabilitation assignment for a right shin injury.

Naomi Osaka, who defeated Serena Williams in last year’s final for her first major title, and reigning Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic were installed as the women’s and men’s top seeds, respectively, for the US Open. Williams and Maria Sharapova will finally meet in the US Open, and in their very first match.

Basketball

Walker (23) leads Team USA

Kemba Walker scored 23 points and Myles Turner added 15 to give Team USA a 102-86 win over Australia in a World Cup warm-up game in Melbourne. The game was played before a crowd of 51,128 at Marvel Stadium and billed as the largest crowd to watch a basketball game in Australia.

After Australia briefly took the lead at 45-44 early in the second half, the Americans scored 12 unanswered points, including three straight 3-pointers by Turner, Harrison Barnes and Donovan Mitchell, to go up 57-45. Patty Mills and Chris Goulding scored 19 points each for Australia.

Colleges

Wake coach out in scandal

William Ferguson, the Wake Forest women’s volleyball coach named in a scheme to help get wealthy children into elite schools, resigned. Ferguson, who had been placed on leave March 12, said in a statement ‘‘it’s essential that I step aside’’ to allow the program to move forward while he focused on the case and his family . . . Luke Laufenberg, the son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg and a tight end at Texas-El Paso, died after a nearly two-year battle with cancer. He was 21.

Miscellany

Imai wins Mass. Junior Am

Brookline High graduate James Imai (George Wright GC) defeated Trevor Lopez (Winchester CC), 1 up, at Crumpin-Fox Club in Bernardston to become the first three-time winner of the Massachusetts Junior Amateur Championship. “To be a part of history like this, I can’t describe,” said the Northwestern-bound Imai . . . Wade Ormsby of Australia shot a bogey-free 8-under 62 at the Scandinavian Invitation in Gothenburg, Sweden, giving him a one-shot lead headed into the second round of the European Tour event . . . American Annie Park shot a 7-under 65 to in the first round of the CP Women’s Open in Aurora, Ontario. Park took a one-shot lead in the LGPA event over a group of five players, including Canadian Brooke Henderson, the defending champion, who were tied at 6 under . . . US Olympic sprinter Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion in the 100 meters, missed his third drug test, which could lead to a positive result and a two-year suspension . . . Abraham Nova (15-0, 11 KOs) will take on Mexico’s Luis Ronaldo Castillo (20-3, 15 KOs) for Nova’s NABA super featherweight championship in a featured 10-round bout Friday night at Encore Boston Harbor.

It is the second fight event for the casino in association with Murphys Boxing. The card will include a pair of local middleweights — Watertown’s Greg Bono and Whitman’s Brian Urday — who will make their professional debuts against each other.