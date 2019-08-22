Red Sox need just 12 minutes to finish off Royals

After 12 minutes, Brock Holt lined a hit down the left-field line off Royals lefty Richard Lovelady to produce the game-winning run, the Red Sox collecting perhaps their easiest win of the season by a 5-4 count at Fenway Park.

The completion took far less time than the delay.

At 1:05 p.m., Kansas City’s Nick Dini stepped to the plate against Red Sox lefthander Josh Taylor, a 2-and-1 count on the scoreboard. The moment Thursday afternoon marked the resumption of play between the Red Sox and Royals after a delay of 21,018 minutes — since their game the night of Aug. 7 had been suspended because of rain.

The setting was bizarre, and entirely divorced from the circumstances in which the game had been paused. That gloomy night was but a footnote on a sun-splashed afternoon that had the air of a carnival.

Fans had entered the park either for free (those age 18 and under) or for a $5 donation to the Jimmy Fund to see what might be no more than four batters. The sheer pleasure of coming to Fenway on a day when they were allowed to walk on the warning track prior to the game seemed more relevant than the competitive circumstances of the contest. Still, an outcome hung in the balance.

Before the Red Sox and Royals resumed play, fans were allowed to walk the warning track. (jim davis/globe staff)

Dini’s presence as the batter underscored the bizarre nature of the day. On Aug. 7, the game had been halted with Meibrys Viloria at the plate with that 2-and-1 count. Dini, pinch hitting for Viloria Thursday, lined out to first baseman Mitch Moreland on the first pitch he saw.

Two batters later, Bubba Starling pinch hit for Billy Hamilton — an outfielder the Royals released this month — and made the final out of the inning against Taylor.

The last Royals pitcher of Aug. 7, Jake Newberry, was unavailable to continue the work he’d done in a scoreless ninth inning half a month ago, as the righthander is on the injured list. So it was lefty Lovelady who took the mound for the 10th inning to face Andrew Benintendi.

After Lovelady struck out Benintendi, he gave up a ringing double to center by catcher Christian Vazquez, who was replaced by pinch runner Chris Owings. Sam Travis was intentionally walked, and Holt stepped to the plate and lined a 1-and-1 slider down the left-field line.

After Owings crossed the plate, Holt, in celebration of his second career walkoff hit, slid across the plate himself to celebrate the victory, which allowed the Red Sox to improve to 68-61 on their way to San Diego for the start of their final West Coast swing of the season.

Thus ended a game in which lefty Eduardo Rodriguez had allowed two runs in five innings and entrusted a 4-2 lead to his bullpen, before Kansas City scored single runs in the sixth (off Darwinzon Hernandez) and seventh innings (off Nate Eovaldi) to steer a tie game into a deluge.

The deluge set the stage, however, for an afternoon of festivity Thursday.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.