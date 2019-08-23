After 15 months of rehab, Jay Groome gets back on the mound

On Wednesday, Groome pitched an inning for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red Sox. The outing was his first since March 2018 — when he’d completed a dominant spring training and just before he suffered elbow inflammation and ultimately a torn ulnar collateral ligament that required Tommy John surgery that May and 15 months of rehab.

On the one hand, it was just one inning spanning four batters — a pair of strikeouts bookending an infield single and a ground out. On the other hand, it was an inning that was 17 months in the making, the first game activity for Jay Groome since a promising spring training in 2018 gave way to the injury, surgery, and the interminable monotony of rehab.

“It was just nice to go out there and compete again,” said Groome. “When you recover in rehab for this long, you just start to miss the game after a while.”

There was, of course, excitement and adrenaline in the undertaking. But Groome had been facing hitters in live batting practice, so he didn’t want to get lost in thought about what he’d gone through so much as he wanted to focus on doing the thing he’d been missing.

“After I threw the first pitch, I said to myself , ‘All right, that’s out of the way, everything feels good, so you gotta get to work,’ ” said Groome. “I like striking people out, so it was good because first batter back, punch him out on a curveball. It was just a great feeling.”

Again, it was a single inning. But the reports were sufficiently promising — an easy delivery, a fastball that sat at 93-94 m.p.h. and topped out at 95, a knockout curveball, a changeup for which Groome has shown natural feel while developing it in pro ball — to rekindle the sense of possibility around the lefthander, who turned 21 Friday.

Groome, a first-round pick in 2016 (No. 12 overall), made his pro debut almost exactly three years ago, on Aug. 22, 2016. He has thrown just 63 professional innings, going 3-9 with a 5.29 ERA, an impressive 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings, but also 4.9 walks per nine.

Yet those numbers do not capture the head-turning talent. He is 6 feet 6 inches and listed at 220 pounds, with a starting pitcher’s powerful build. The ability to easily generate mid-90s velocity with his fastball suggests the possibility of command, while the curveball is a true big-league strikeout pitch already, and the changeup gives him the chance to be a complete pitcher.

But to realize that ceiling, Groome will have to do what he has not done much of to this point: pitch. He is determined to do just that.

“After [Wednesday] I know all of my stuff is back,” he said. “I feel like I’m 100 percent back, or even better than I was, because obviously there was something going wrong if I had to get the surgery.

“I thought of it like, I’ve got a new arm, and I’ve got to do everything I can to protect this one. I know I still have a long way but I’m just ready to go out there and pitch again.”

By all accounts, Groome was on a strength-and-conditioning mission during his rehab, and team officials rave about the shape he’s in. After what he went through, Groome has developed a newfound understanding and respect for the importance of routines, the process that he believes will allow him to remain healthy.

The Red Sox expect him to have three or four outings in the Gulf Coast League, and then as long as he is healthy, he would be a consideration to take part in instructional league in September. He would then have a normal offseason in preparation for what he and the Sox hope will be a landmark 2020 campaign — potentially the first full professional season of their starting pitching prospect with the highest ceiling.

For now, Groome is thinking less of affiliates and schedules and timetables for the big leagues than about where he is. After a long journey back, he is elated to start advancing again.

“I’m just so excited to be back throwing with no pain,” said Groome. “I want to keep feeling this for the rest of my career.

“Hopefully, [the surgery] was a big setback, and now I can just learn from it. It’s really good, but also really sucks to go through a rehab process like this, but you realize how much you can understand your body after doing this.

“I’m happy that everything is coming together. All this work that I’ve done is just finally paying off.”

THREE UP

■ Corner infielder Bobby Dalbec is off to a solid start in Triple A Pawtucket, hitting .308/.347/.508. Though he’s walked just twice in 72 plate appearances, his strikeout rate of 22 percent suggests that the gains he made this year in Double A in consistently putting the ball in play are sustaining at a higher level — a promising development for a player with enormous power.

■ Lefthander Chris Murphy, a sixth-rounder out of the University of San Diego, is putting up eye-opening numbers with Single A Lowell. In 26 innings, he has a 0.69 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 4 walks while his fastball averages roughly 93 m.p.h. and tops out in the mid-90s. Seven of his first eight pro outings have been scoreless.

■ Though one of the youngest players in the New York-Penn League, Gilberto Jimenez, who turned 19 last month, has been among the most electrifying hitters at that level. The Spinners switch hitter has a .364/.394/.480 line, and while he has the ability to beat out routine grounders for hits, he’s also showing increasing pop this month, with a .543 slugging mark.

THREE DOWN

■ Third baseman Brandon Howlett appears to be hitting a wall in his first full pro season. In 15 games in August for Single A Greenville, the 19-year-old is hitting .132/.246/.226 with a 33 percent strikeout rate.

■ Righthander Alex Scherff has a 6.75 ERA while allowing a .320/.393/.509 line in his last nine starts for Single A Greenville. On the year, the 21-year-old (a 2017 fifth-rounder), is 4-11 with a 5.14 ERA, 7.9 strikeouts, and 4.0 walks per nine innings in 24 starts.

■ Trey Ball’s efforts to move from the mound to the outfield have arrived at a terminus. The 2013 first-round pick, who last played July 1, has a groin strain that is expected to keep him out for the rest of the year. In five games, he went 2 for 14 with 4 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Alex Speier