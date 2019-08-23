Game 130: Red Sox at Padres lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Paddack: No history.

Padres vs. Rodriguez: Machado 6-35, Hosmer 3-9, Kinsler 3-12.

This is the first of a three-game series. Here are the pitching matchups for the ret of the weekend.

Saturday: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 6.69 ERA) vs. RHP Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 3.95 ERA).

Sunday: TBD vs. LHP Joey Luchesi (8-7, 4.20 ERA)

Stat of the Day: Rafael Devers leads MLB with 168 hits, 47 doubles, and 77 extra base hits. He leads the American League with 102 RBI.

Notes: Eduardo Rodriguez is is 6-2 with a 3.61 ERA in 13 career starts against National League teams . . . In his last 10 games, Jackie Bradley Jr. has hit .294 (10-for-34, 9 runs, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 8 RBIs). . . . Bradley has three home runs in his last six games. He has 18 RBIs in 27 games since July 20 (2 doubles, 2 triples, 6 HR) . . . Of his 20 hits since July 20, 11 have gone for extra bases (2 doubles, 2 triples, 7 homers). He has 19 RBI in 28 games during that time . . . Christian Vazquez has set career highs in games (109), hits (108), extra-base hits (40), doubles (21), home runs (18), RBIs (53), walks (24), and runs (53).

Advertisement

Song of the Day: “They Go to San Diego” by Mel Torme

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.