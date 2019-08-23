A midseason demotion to Triple A Pawtucket worked wonders for Ryan Brasier

That was Ryan Brasier’s fate when the club decided to demote him to Triple A Pawtucket on July 16. At the time, the Red Sox’ chances of punching a ticket to the postseason seemed a lot more likely than now. At the time, they were just three games out of a wild-card spot, but Brasier was struggling. In 40⅓ innings he’d allowed 20 earned runs (4.46 ERA), seven homers, and 12 walks. Command, more than anything, was the issue.

SAN DIEGO — Getting sent down to the minors is never fun. Particularly when your team was in the midst of a playoff hunt and you were supposed to be one of the linchpins to a bullpen that had lost set-up man Joe Kelly and closer Craig Kimbrel.

“Nobody wants to get sent down in the middle of the year,” Brasier said ahead of Friday night’s opener against the host San Diego Padres. “Obviously, in the big leagues it’s hard to work on stuff while you’re out there. Working on things and getting the job done are two different things. I went to Pawtucket and got to throw a few bullpens. That’s kind of how I took it. Just get down there and get right.”

Brasier was recalled on Aug. 17 and has looked like the pitcher who allowed just one earned run in 8⅔ innings during the Red Sox’ World Series run last season. In his three outings since being recalled, he’s allowed just one hit and struck out five. Brasier’s yet to allow a run either.

“You see the fastball and how it’s playing,” Cora said. “The slider is a lot better. But I do feel it’s fastball command. It’s a lot better. Even earlier in the season, when he was having success. Velocity, he’s been able to maintain it. At this level it doesn’t matter if you throw 88 or 99 [miles per hour], if you don’t place it where you should, you’re going to pay the price. Especially against lefties. That’s something we saw from the get-go.”

Five of the seven homers off Brasier have come against lefties. Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Brasier didn’t pitch the way his team had hoped and noted he lost trust in his changeup. Dombrowski believes that’s all been cleaned up.

“Sometimes [his lack of command] could be a little delivery-related,” Dombrowski said. “Sometimes you could overthrow and he was falling off the mound a little bit at times. We talked to him about it. You have to go down there with the right attitude and approach. He went down there with the right attitude. He worked great. At the end, he was dominating down there.”

There’s a downside and reality to all of this, obviously.

Brasier figuring it all out at this juncture might be too late.

The Sox entered Friday seven games out of a wild-card spot after getting swept by the Phillies this week. Though the bullpen had surrendered just three earned runs in its last 27⅓ innings before Friday and no homers against the last 121 batters they had faced, Brasier’s delayed success this season is coming in what appears to be a lost season.

He didn’t pitch up to the expectations that made the Sox’ brass feel comfortable with the status of its bullpen entering spring training. Still, he remains hopeful that the team can find its way in this last month of the season and is confident he can continue to be a contributor.

“We know what we got to do to get to where we want to be,” Brasier said. “It’s just going out every day and hopefully keeping with what I’ve been doing.”

