Game 131: Red Sox at Padres lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Lamet: Martinez 1-6, Owings 1-1

Padres vs. Eovaldi: Machado 1-10, Hosmer 3-5, Kinsler 0-5, Jankowski 1-3, Myers 1-2

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox are 4-7 in interleague play this year.

Notes: Eduardo Rodriguez (15 wins) is now the second Red Sox lefty in the last three seasons to win 15 games. Chris Sale won 17 in 2017 ... Through Friday, the Red Sox are first in MLB in batting average (.277), first in hits (1,285), second in on-base percentage (.349), fourth in slugging percentage (.481), and fourth in OPS (.828) ... J.D. Martinez (82 RBIs) jumped to 11th in the AL in that category, two shy of 10th place ... Rafael Devers remains in the hunt for the AL batting title (.331), one point behind the Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu for the lead.

