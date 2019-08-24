Brock Holt’s ninth-inning home run lifts Red Sox over Padres

Brandon Workman shut the door in the ninth, striking out Eric Hosmer to end it with runners on first and second.

However, in the top of the ninth inning of a 4-4 game against the San Diego Padres, Holt didn’t have any more time to kill, apparently. He homered on a first-pitch fastball from Padres reliever Kirby Yates. It put the Sox ahead, 5-4, and ultimately punched a series victory for the club.

SAN DIEGO — Brock Holt isn’t a fan of the West Coast time change. By the time he gets his day started, Holt explained in the visitors clubhouse Saturday afternoon, he feels like he’s missed everything back East. It’s time wasted, in a sense.

Advertisement

No win is ever linear for this Sox team. That’s just been the story of their year. But Holt took matters into his own hands with this one.

Mookie Betts shot a single through the right side off Padres starter Dinelson Lamet in the third inning to give the Red Sox a1-0 lead.

The Sox got to Lamet again in the fourth when Christian Vazquez’s double plated two. Next, Mitch Moreland’s line drive single to center gave the Sox a seeminglyE comfortable 4-0 lead.

But Nathan Eovaldi wasn’t sharp from the start. Though he held the Padres scoreless through the first three innings, it was all smoke and mirrors. The Padres got good swings against him despite coming up empty. He couldn’t locate in any of those innings but still escaped.

But in the fourth inning, Eovaldi paid for it. He had Manny Machado down in the count, 0-2, but then snapped off three straight balls that spun in the lefthand batter’s box. Eovaldi tried to go to his cutter for the second time of that at-bat, but it caught too much of the plate and Machado smoked a single up the middle.

Advertisement

The next batter was Eric Hosmer, who flied out to left field in his first at-bat. Eovaldi fell behind in the count, 2-1, and tried to sneak a 94 m.p.h. fastball in on Hosmer. Hosmer turned on it for a two-run shot to right and Eovaldi’s night was done.

He threw 64 pitches and just 36 strikes. Eovaldi’s main issue was that he couldn’t spin his secondary stuff, often times bouncing pitches, or throwing across his body as he began to tire. The velocity was there, but Eovaldi induced just four swing-and-misses. He was vulnerable throughout and had Cora kept him in any longer, it likely would have been more trouble for the Sox.

Cora called on Marcus Walden, then Darwinzon Hernandez for the fifth inning. The Padres’ Luis Urias had a RBI groundout off Walden in the fourth inning that scored Hunter Renfroe and slimmed the Sox lead to 4-3.

Hernandez held San Diego scoreless in the fifth. Ryan Brasier came on for for the sixth and seventh. They didn’t have an answer for him in the sixth. He tallied two strikeouts that inning, striking out both Hosmer and Renfroe.

But in the seventh inning, Brasier found himself in trouble. He walked Urias to start the seventh and then struck out Austin Hedges. After a brief visit from pitching coach Dana Levangie, Brasier hit Francisco Mejia with a pitch.

Cora went to his bullpen yet again, calling on Josh Taylor with runners on first and second. On Taylor’s very first offering, the Padres’ Ty France singled to left to tie it, 4-4. It was the first run charged to Brasier since the team recalled him from Triple A Pawtucket on Aug. 17. In his four innings of work he hadn’t allowed a run.

Advertisement

Later that inning, Taylor walked Machado to load the bases with two outs, but buried a cutter to Hosmer on a 1-2 count to strike him out and keep the game knotted up. The Sox opened up the eighth, facing Craig Stammen.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.