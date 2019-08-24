Eduardo Rodriguez, J.D. Martinez brilliant for Red Sox in shutout victory over Padres

But that won’t be what Rodriguez remembers about the game. He also scored a run for the first time in his five-year career when he toured the bases in the sixth inning after reaching on an error.

The lefthander allowed five hits, all singles, struck out six with one walk and got 13 outs on groundballs thanks to a changeup that darted around the strike zone.

SAN DIEGO — Eduardo Rodriguez pitched one of the best games of his career on Friday night, shutting out the San Diego Padres over seven innings in a game the Red Sox won, 11-0.

When Rodriguez touched the plate, his teammates cheered in the dugout and he happily raised his fist.

It was a satisfying start to a three-city, eight-game road trip for the Red Sox, who have won six of their last eight games. They are 6½ games out of a wild card spot, now with 32 games left to play.

J.D. Martinez, who had four RBIs in 10 previous games at Petco Park, was 3 for 4 with two home runs and a career-best seven RBIs. He now has a .957 OPS, 30 home runs and 82 RBIs.

Rafael Devers was 3 for 5 with a double and one RBI. Xander Bogaerts added two hits and two RBIs. The Sox had 14 hits in all.

Rodriguez has been far and away the team’s best starter this season. He is 15-5 with a 3.92 earned run average with the Sox winning 20 of the 27 games he has started. Over his last 11 starts, Rodriguez is 7-1 with a 2.63 ERA. At 26, Rodriguez is fulfilling the promise the Sox have long clung to with him.

Padres starter Chris Paddack, a 23-year-old righthander, came into the game with a 3.44 earned run average and 0.98 WHIP. He was finished after 2⅓ innings and 62 pitches.

Mookie Betts led off the game with a double and went to third on an infield single by Devers. They both scored when Martinez homered to left center.

Mitch Moreland drew a walk and Brock Holt singled to start the second inning. Rodriguez, somehow wielding the bat expertly, worked the count full and put down a sacrifice bunt.

It paid off when Betts’ fly ball to left field scored Moreland. Devers and Xander Bogaerts followed with doubles and it was 6-0.

Paddack was 7-5 with a 2.78 ERA through 18 starts. But he is 0-2 with a 10.06 ERA in four starts this month, allowing 19 earned runs over 17 innings.

The workload has caught up to him. Paddack threw 90 innings last season, the bulk of them in High A ball. He is up to 117⅓ this season.

Devers helped produce another run in the fourth inning when he singled off reliever Robbie Erlin. After Bogaerts walked, a wild pitch moved the runners up and Devers scored on Martinez’s line out to left field.

The Sox added four more in the sixth inning. Rodriguez reached on an error and made his way cautiously around the bases, scoring on a single by Bogaerts.

Martinez then hammered a hanging curveball from rookie Eric Yardley into the left field seats for his second homer.

As the Red Sox piled up runs, Rodriguez handled the Padres efficiently.

San Diego did not advance a runner into scoring position until the fourth inning when Manuel Margot singled and Francisco Mejia walked.

Villainous Manny Machado grounded into a double play when Rodriguez located a changeup down and away. Then Hunter Renfroe struck out.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.