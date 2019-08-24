Mookie Betts’s cleats have special meaning during Players’ Weekend

The first two were dedicated to Betts’s daughter, Kynlee . One was inspired byMinnie Mouse and the second, Puppy Dog Pals, Kynlee’s favorite show.

Lopez is a shoe designer on the side, and Betts, who is sponsored by Jordan Brand, wanted three customized Jordan XIII cleats from him.

SAN DIEGO — Keenan Lopez’s phone buzzed in late July. It was Mookie Betts on the other end. He had a specific message for Lopez regarding the upcoming MLB Players’ Weekend.

The third pair, however, really caught the attention of Lopez. Betts wanted to pay tribute to Red Sox legend David Ortiz, after he was shot in his native Dominican Republic in June. Davis typically gets each pair of cleats done in four hours. For Ortiz, though, it was different.

“As soon as he said that, David Ortiz, that’s my favorite player of all time,” Lopez said on Saturday. “So I was just like, ‘I have to go all out for this one.’ I think I took two or three days on that one because I had time. I just knew those would be the ones to get the most attention on Players’ Weekend.”

Betts dedicated the first two days of Players’ Weekend to Kynlee. On Friday, he wore the Minnie Mouse-inspired Jordans, followed by the Puppy Dog Pals pair. Sunday is reserved for Ortiz.

“I love him,” Betts said of Ortiz. “Obviously glad he’s still here with us and back healthy. So, it’s my tribute to what he means to us as a whole, but especially me.”

The relationship between Betts and Lopez dates back to when Lopez was a freshman in high school and Betts was a senior. The two attended rival schools. Lopez always had a love for art, and when Players’ Weekend came around last year, he came up with the idea that, maybe, he could design a pair of shoes for Betts as well as the Cubs’ Tony Kemp, Betts’s close friend from travel ball. Sure enough, both responded and allowed Lopez to design their cleats. Since then, the number of clients have jumped from two — Kemp and Betts — to 30.

The Ortiz cleats have made the rounds across the league already without Betts even stepping foot on the field wearing them. Lopez knew that would be the case.

“The David Ortiz pair, I knew I had to go all out,” Lopez reiterated. “One thing that stood out to me was the David Ortiz chain. It was just that next-level swagger in my eyes.”

So, the bottom part of the laces — as an additional tribute to Ortiz — features a small gold chain.

Details are everything to Betts. It wouldn’t be a tribute without them.

“He’s played a big part in what [Mookie] has done in his career,” manager Alex Cora said prior to Saturday’s game. I feel it’s a good tribute for David.”

Price not ready

The Red Sox don’t think David Price is quite ready to come off the injured list, meaning he won’t start Sunday and again the rotation is left in limbo. The Sox have yet to announce a starter, but all signs point toward Brian Johnson again, Cora said. Johnson had to fill in for the injured Chris Sale last week. And for Price in his start before that. So, at this point it’s not unfamiliar territory for the southpaw.

The Red Sox have utilized a quick hook when it comes to Johnson, though, making it pretty much a bullpen game. Cora said the team could get a bit more creative with it Sunday, if indeed Johnson does start.

Maybe a reliever to start followed by Johnson?

Bullpen rested

Eduardo Rodriguez went seven innings in the Red Sox’ 11-0 victory on Friday night, allowed Cora to rest most of his bullpen. So, the bullpen should be in good shape this weekend and it helps that the Red Sox also have an off-day on Monday. J.D. Martinez clubbed two homers and tallied seven RBIs on Friday night. In his last 29 games Martinez has hit .398 with 11 homers and 31 RBIs. He leads the majors in OBP (.466), slugging (.779), and OPS (1.244) during that span. Since joining the Red Sox, Martinez leads the league with 212 RBIs . . . Michael Chavis was scheduled to play six innings in Triple A on Saturday . . . The Padres optioned righthander Eric Yardley before the game and recalled catcher Austin Allen from Triple A El Paso.

