David Ortiz posts picture on Instagram dropping off daughter at college

David Ortiz posted the first picture of himself on Instagram since being shot in the Dominican Republic on June 9, a picture with his 18-year-old daughter, Alex, who according to her Instagram profile, is a student at the Berklee College of Music.

The photo shows Ortiz shows him smiling with his daughter in what appears to be her dorm room.

This is Ortiz’s third Instagram post since returning home last month, but the first one showing a picture of himself since the shooting.