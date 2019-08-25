Game 132: Red Sox at Padres lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Lucchesi: Owings 1-10

Padres vs. Johnson: Kinsler 1-6, Machado 0-1

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox are 6-2 at Petco Park in franchise history

Notes: The Red Sox sit six games behind the Rays for the second wild card spot with 31 games to play ... Per the Globe’s Pete Abraham, Johnson (a former Florida University baseball player) and Red Sox manager Alex Cora (a former University of Miami baseball player) made a friendly wager on Saturday night’s Florida-Miami football game. Florida won, and Cora wore a Florida pullover to his postgame news conference ... Red Sox pitchers have 19 strikeouts in this series ... Christian Vazquez has 111 hits in 111 games played this season ... The Red Sox begin a two-game series with the Rockies (last place in the NL West) on Tuesday after an off-day on Monday.

Song of the Day: “All the Small Things” by blink-182

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.