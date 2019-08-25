Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez out because of hand surgery

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez has a broken right hand, a major blow to the club's playoff hopes. The team placed Ramirez on the injured list, and manager Terry Francona said the two-time All-Star will undergo surgery on Monday in New York to repair a fractured hamate bone. Such an injury typically takes more than a month to heal. Ramirez is one of the Indians' best hitters . . . Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius left New York’s 5-1 win at Dodger Stadium after being hit by a pitch from Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw . Gregorius sustained a right shoulder contusion after being drilled in the first inning. He left in the third. Gregorius was set to have X-rays taken at the stadium . . . White Sox righthander Reynaldo López was pulled after five no-hit innings due to dehydration and flulike symptoms against the Texas Rangers in Chicago. Lopez struck out six and allowed only four baserunners while throwing 52 of 80 pitches for strikes. The White Sox won, 2-0.

Jose Ramirez of the Indians walks off the field after getting injured during an at bat against Kansas City starter Glenn Sparkman during the first inning at Progressive Field on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Sparks knock Sun out of top spot

Riquna Williams scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Sparks (18-10) beat Connecticut, 84-72, knocking the Sun out of the top spot in the WNBA standings. Nneka Ogwumike added 16 points and reached the 4,000 point milestone early in the game. The Sun (20-9) had a four-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind the Washington Mystics (21-8). Courtney Williams had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Jonquel Jones added 16 and 12 rebounds, and Shekinna Stricklen scored 12 points for the Sun.

Golf

Ko takes CP Women’s Open

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko closed with an 8-under-par 64 to win the CP Women’s Open by five shots over Nicole Broch Larsen in Aurora, Ontario . . . Brandt Jobe rallied from seven strokes down, shooting a final-round 9-under 63 to win the Boeing Classic in Snoqualmie, Wash., for his second PGA Tour Champions title. Jobe finished at 18 under, three shots ahead of Tom Pernice Jr., who shot a final-round 65 . . . Erik van Rooyen birdied the final hole to win his first European Tour title at the Scandinavian Invitation in Gothenburg, Sweden. He carded a 6-under 64 in the final round at Hills Golf & Sports Club to finish 19 under and a shot ahead of England’s Matt Fitzpatrick.

College Football

CB charged with domestic assault

Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson was arrested on a domestic assault charge stemming from an argument with his girlfriend. Tennessee issued a statement saying ‘‘we are aware of the situation and waiting for additional information while the appropriate processes take place.’’ Thompson, a sophomore, made 10 starts in football last season. He recorded three interceptions and seven pass breakups to lead the Volunteers in both categories . . .Two East Carolina players have been suspended from the team indefinitely after they were accused of breaking into a car. Coach Mike Houston announced the suspensions of linebacker Delvontae Harris and cornerback Juan Powell . . . Cedric Byrd hauled in four touchdown passes to help Hawaii escape with a 45-38 college football victory against Arizona Saturday in Honolulu. The Rainbow Warriors never trailed, saw three separate 14-point leads erased and overcame six turnovers to record their first win over the Wildcats in six tries.

Soccer

Rapids name Fraser coach

The Colorado Rapids named former Major League Soccer player and longtime assistant Robin Fraser as their head coach. Fraser steps in for Conor Casey, who’s been the interim coach since the team fired Anthony Hudson in May. Colorado is 7-14-6 and at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.