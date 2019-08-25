Red Sox drop series finale to Padres

Red Sox manager Alex Cora pinch-hit with the hero of Saturday night, Brock Holt, for reliever Marcus Walden to start the eighth and it immediately paid off with a bloop single to left. Mookie Betts then reached on an error by Manny Machado, putting the go-ahead run in Rafael Devers at the plate. Devers grounded into a double play. Xander Bogaerts walked before J.D. Martinez struck out to end the frame.

SAN DIEGO — There were no ninth-inning go-ahead homers in the Red Sox’ 3-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday. In fact, if it was going to happen again, it should have been in the eighth inning. That was their best chance to take the series against this young San Diego team.

As a result the Sox missed out on an opportunity to gain ground in the standings.

Brian Johnson got the fill-in start for David Price, who’s set to throw a simulated game Tuesday in Colorado. Similar to Johnson’s last outing against the Phillies, he allowed three runs in the first inning and none afterward.

The Padres’ Manuel Margot doubled to start the game. Margot then took advantage of Johnson’s slow move to the plate by stealing third. Francisco Mejia drove in Margot with a single. Manny Machado was next and he tagged Johnson with a two-run shot to left, putting the Padres ahead, 3-0.

Ryan Brasier took over for Johnson to start the fourth and worked a 1-2-3 inning. In the fourth, J.D. Martinez touched up Joey Luchessi with a solo blast that reached the top deck in left field, but that would be the only offense the Sox got the entire day.

The heart of the Red Sox order — Betts, Devers, Bogaerts and Martinez — went a combined 1 for 14. The Sox collected just four hits in the game.

In the ninth, Kirby Yates sat the Red Sox down in order. Sam Travis grounded out and Christian Vazquez and Jackie Bradley Jr. struck out to end it.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.