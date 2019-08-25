Christian Vazquez nears a catching milestone

Vazquez took on the role of the everyday catcher this season, which makes his feat all the more impressive.

SAN DIEGO — Christian Vazquez has caught 83 times for the Red Sox this season. With 30 games remaining in the regular season, it’s safe to assume Vazquez will reach 100 appearances at catcher. The last Red Sox player to catch at least 100 games was Jarrod Saltalamacchia in 2013 when he started106 times behind the plate.

“I love to be in the lineup,” Vazquez said before Sunday’s 3-1 loss in the finale of this three-game set vs. the Padres at Petco Park. “I want to be there every day. I hate to be on the bench. I like to play.”

Catching 100 games wasn’t always that noteworthy. Just ask Jason Varitek, who caught more than 100 games nine times in his 15-year career with the Sox.

“You just played as much as you could,” Varitek said. “When they told you you weren’t playing, you didn’t play.”

Durability, though, is something Vazquez takes pride in. Sunday, for instance, he was in the lineup for a day game after playing in Saturday’s night 5-4 victory.

“Those are things that he wants to do,” Varitek said of Vazquez. “He’s been very durable. He’s throwing the ball well. He’s hit extremely well. He’s had a great offensive year.”

Considering where the team is in the standings, the Sox and Vazquez agree taking days off isn’t really in the cards.

The Sox have three off days coming up Monday before two games in Colorado, another on Thursday before a three-game series vs. the Angels, and then on Sept. 2 before hosting the Minnesota Twins Sept. 3 in the opener of a three-game set at Fenway Park.

That should be enough time off for Vazquez to recover, if necessary.

“It’s hard, obviously, physically,” said manager Alex Cora. “But at the same time there’s not many catchers out there who can do both, play good defense and swing the bat. We’re one of the lucky teams that have one. We’ll try to maximize his talent as much as possible.”

Assessing Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi started the first inning of Saturday’s game with an average fastball velocity of 99.4 miles per hour. But here are the numbers on his diminished velocity in the innings that followed.

Second inning: 98.4.

Third inning: 96.3.

Fourth inning: 94.7.

That’s a significant dip.

“I have to check with him,” Cora said. “But I think it’s more build up more than anything else.”

The Sox have tried to work Eovaldi back into the rotation, but it hasn’t paid off yet.

In his abbreviated two-inning start on Aug. 18, Eovaldi allowed five earned runs on three hits and three walks.

Saturday, in his second start since coming out of the bullpen, he experienced command issues and lasted three innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk.

“There are a few things that we didn’t do [Saturday]that we should have done,” Cora said. “Last year, we talked about it: pitch up in the zone. [Eovaldi] hasn’t pitched up in the zone in a while. That’s a weapon for him. He pitched up in the zone last year, he dominated.

“This year, it seems like everything is down. From the waist down. That’s something that we have to correct for his next one, and if we do that I think we’re going to be in a good spot.”

Benintendi out

Andrew Benintendi, who pulled up in the sixth inning of Saturday night’s game with left side tightness, was kept out of the Red Sox lineup on Sunday.

Cora hoped Benintendi would benefit from Monday’s day off. The plan was to have Benintendi back in the lineup Tuesday for the start of a two-game series vs. the host Colorado Rockies.

Chavis update

After going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles in Pawtucket’s 5-2 victory Saturday in Buffalo, Michael Chavis went 0 for 3 with a pair of strikeouts after playing six innings at first base in a 5-4 loss Sunday at Buffalo.

Since going on the 10-day injured list Aug. 12 with a left AC joint sprain, Chavis has gone 3 for 10 with 4 strikeouts.

With the team wanting him to get more at-bats in his rehab assignment, it’s not likely Chavis will be with the team in Denver.

As a result, Brock Holt, the hero of Saturday’s 5-4 win over the Padres, got the day off Sunday and Chris Owings got the start at second base. Holt pinch-hit for reliever Marcus Walden leading off the eighth with a bloop single to left.

Pedroia to visit team

Dustin Pedroia is expected to rejoin the Red Sox in Denver for a two-game series against the Rockies.

The second baseman, who has been away from the team since May 31, was shut down for the season after recovering from surgery on his left knee.

Pedroia appeared in six games this season before his comeback was short-circuited by persistent knee pain.

Pedroia, who returned home to Arizona to be with his family and contemplate his future, has remained in touch with Cora and the team via phone calls and occasional FaceTime sessions.

Peter Abraham of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.