Brock Holt knows there are no guarantees beyond this season

“I like shoveling snow because we don’t get that in Texas,” he said. “My neighbor thought I was crazy.”

He also was the only Sox player who stayed in Boston last offseason, choosing to ride out the winter with his wife, Lakyn, and 2-year-old son, Griffin, because it’s where they feel the most at home.

DENVER — Brock Holt has been a member of the Red Sox for parts of seven seasons now. He has contributed to four playoff teams, earned two World Series rings, and made the All-Star team along the way.

But at 31, Holt will soon have choices to make for the first time in his career, and not necessarily comfortable ones.

Holt will become a free agent when the season ends, and while he hopes to stay in Boston, it’s not certain that will happen.

The Sox negotiated contract extensions for Xander Bogaerts and Chris Sale at the start of the season and put their other free agents on hold. In the time since, Holt missed 44 games with injuries and since returning has had to compete for playing time.

Ultimately, Holt could find a better deal elsewhere.

“I want to be somewhere where me and my family are happy,” Holt said. “Obviously I love it here and I would love to stay here. But free agency is something I haven’t experienced and I don’t know what to expect.

“We’ll see what happens. I just want to be comfortable and happy.”

Holt has only 28 plate appearances against lefthanded pitchers this season, the fewest of his career since 2013 when he played only 26 games.

Holt is a career .272 hitter in 449 at-bats against lefties but has only one home run. Over the last four seasons, the Sox have increasingly viewed him as a platoon player and now almost strictly so.

“I play when I’m told, and when I’m in the lineup, I try to do a good job,” Holt said, choosing his words carefully. “I’m not going to come in here flipping tables when I’m not playing. I would like to play more, but my job is to be ready when my name is called.

“I don’t mind facing lefties. I’ve faced them a lot and I’m comfortable against them.”

So adamant are the Sox — or at least their analysts — about Holt not facing lefthanders that they have given righthanded-hitting Chris Owings three starts at second base this month. Owings has hit .127 this season, by far the lowest batting average among 371 major leaguers with at least 150 at-bats.

Holt also is primarily a second baseman with only occasional games at other positions. That has changed, too.

Manager Alex Cora also has been careful to give Holt days off because of his injury history.

Holt missed six weeks with a concussion in 2016, nearly three months with concussionlike symptoms in ’17, and last season was out 10 days with a hamstring strain.

A scratched cornea put Holt out initially this season, then he strained his right shoulder while playing for Triple A Pawtucket.

“We’ve got to take care of Brock,” Cora said. “For him, it’s a little bit harder to bounce back from a night game [before a day game]. You’ve got to make sure to keep him healthy.”

Cora, a backup during his playing career, understands the risks.

“It’s not easy. I’m not saying he’s injury-prone, but when you know could play every day, it’s hard,” the manager said. “He’s a lot better player than I was. When they put me out there for 10 days, it was good. When I was playing more than 10 days, it was bad.

“I’ve got a pretty good feel for utility players and how to use them. When you overplay them, you’re going to run into problems. Typically they’re going to run down.”

Another team might see Holt as a more regular contributor given his defensive versatility and what has been a strong year offensively. He has hit .346 with a .909 OPS in 56 games since coming off the injured list May 27.

Holt has only three home runs at a point in the game’s history where teams lust for power. But he also has a .374 on-base percentage the last two seasons and hit .295 with runners in scoring position.

“It would be cool to play more,” Holt said. “I think everyone wants to play every day. I’ve had a good role that has allowed me to have a career in the big leagues and I’m grateful for that.”

Another factor is Holt’s community work. He has been heavily involved with the Jimmy Fund, making dozens of visits to sick children to a point where he has become close to patients and staff at Dana-Farber.

The Holts donated $15,000 to the Jimmy Fund during the annual fund-raising drive last week and followed that up by selling nearly 1,000 t-shirts they designed to raise awareness of childhood cancer and generate more funds.

“We have a lot of relationships in the Boston area because of the Jimmy Fund, and I feel that will continue whether I’m here or not,” Holt said. “That’s something when the time comes we’ll have to talk about. It’s significant. We like being involved.”

The Sox open a two-game series against the Rockies Tuesday. With 29 games to play in the regular season, Holt isn’t focused on the future.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “I’m trying to control what I can.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.