Rick Porcello believes his command has improved lately

“I still feel I need to do a much better job with those one or two pitches each game that get me in trouble. But it has been an improvement.”

“I feel a lot better. My command has improved,” the Red Sox righthander said. “I’m putting the ball where I want to put it in the zone and limiting mistakes.

DENVER — Rick Porcello has a 4.09 earned run average in four starts this month, which may not sound all that great until you consider it was 5.74 through the end of July.

Porcello, who is scheduled to face the Rockies Tuesday night, is 11-10 despite a 5.49 ERA, and the Sox have won 15 of the 26 games he has started.

Advertisement

Porcello is 22-10 with a 4.31 ERA in 43 games against National League teams in his career. But he feels the style of the game has changed in recent years.

“Outside of the obvious, facing the pitcher, I feel it’s not quite as different,” he said. “It used to feel like a different game against National League hitters and their approach with hitting the fastball. Now it’s pretty much the same; everybody is trying to hit the ball out of the ballpark. At least from what I have seen.”

Porcello, a career .198 hitter, joked that he was looking forward more to hitting at Coors Field than pitching.

“We’ll see about that,” he said.

Eduardo Rodriguez, who scored a run against the San Diego Padres Friday, starts Wednesday.

“The offensive guys,” manager Alex Cora joked.

Cashing in

Andrew Cashner, who pitched poorly as a starter after being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles July 13, is finding success as a reliever.

The hirsute righthander threw two scoreless innings in Sunday’s 3-1 loss at San Diego and through five relief appearances has allowed one run on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Advertisement

Cashner walked 17 in 30⅓ innings in six starts for the Sox and had an 8.01 ERA.

“His fastball is a bit harder,” Cora said. “Obviously the at-bats are different later in the game. You can actually expand [the strike zone] because they’ll chase pitches.

“I think his fastball is in a good spot right now. It’s 97. Obviously he struggled as a starter. But like I told him, ‘You can contribute.’ ”

Homer happy

The Sox have homered in 16 consecutive games, matching the third-longest streak in team history. Their record is 22 games in 2016. Through Sunday, the Sox were tied for fifth in the American League with 204 home runs . . . Rafael Devers is hitless in his last 11 at-bats . . . Sox relievers have allowed nine earned runs on 29 hits over 54 innings in the last 12 games and struck out 66 . . . Mitch Moreland had 13 home runs in his first 149 at-bats this season before missing nearly two months with injuries. He has one homer in 62 at-bats since, despite hitting .306 . . . The Sox are 5-8 in interleague games this season, 1-1 against the Rockies . . . In a schedule quirk, the Sox had a day off in Denver Monday while the Rockies faced the Atlanta Braves in an afternoon game. It was a makeup from a rained-out game April 10.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.