David Price throws a three-inning simulated game

Manager Alex Cora and pitching coach Dana LeVangie were among the dozen or so staffers watching as Price pitched to bullpen catcher Mike Brenly.

David Price throwing his sim game. pic.twitter.com/oHQ3VyMO3q — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 27, 2019

Price has been on the injured list since Aug. 5 with inflammation in his left wrist caused by a cyst. He had been tentatively scheduled to face the San Diego Padres this past Sunday, but the decision was made to push him back.

Advertisement

There is a chance Price could face the Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.