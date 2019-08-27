Dustin Pedroia, on crutches, visits Red Sox after latest knee surgery
DENVER — Dustin Pedroia rejoined the Red Sox on Tuesday, the second baseman making his way into Coors Field on crutches after the latest surgery on his left knee.
“It’s great to see everybody,” he said. “I’m watching the game and texting and FaceTiming, things like that. But it’s not the same. Just being around them for a few days is nice.”
Pedroia, 36, has played only nine games over the last two seasons because of his knee and what has been a series of setbacks. But he’s not yet willing to concede that his career is over.
“We haven’t really got that far,” Pedroia said. “It was something that, when they got in there, I had some really big bone spurs they had to take out. Had a lot of scar tissue. They had to do a scar revision.”
Pedroia had the surgery Aug. 6 at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo. He had treatment there Monday and will return Thursday for a few days of rehabilitation work.
Pedroia has been told he will need a full replacement at some point in his life but wants to delay that.
“Hopefully this can bide me time for whatever it is that leads ahead,” he said.
