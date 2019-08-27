Dustin Pedroia, on crutches, visits Red Sox after latest knee surgery

DENVER — Dustin Pedroia rejoined the Red Sox on Tuesday, the second baseman making his way into Coors Field on crutches after the latest surgery on his left knee.

“It’s great to see everybody,” he said. “I’m watching the game and texting and FaceTiming, things like that. But it’s not the same. Just being around them for a few days is nice.”

Pedroia, 36, has played only nine games over the last two seasons because of his knee and what has been a series of setbacks. But he’s not yet willing to concede that his career is over.