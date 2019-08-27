Game 133: Red Sox at Rockies lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Rockies vs. Porcello: Alonso 4-17, Murphy 5-9, Desmond 3-6, Blackmon 2-6, Arenado 0-2

Stat of the Day: Including the 2007 World Series, the Red Sox are 15-10 all-time against the Rockies

Notes: The Red Sox are in Denver for two games in the middle of an eight-game road trip ... The Sox are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and six games behind in the race for a wild-card playoff spot ... The Rockies, who return home after beating the Braves, 3-1, in Atlanta on Monday in a makeup of an April rainout, are in last place in the NL West ... The Rockies have not named a starting pitcher yet after righthander German Marquez, the scheduled starter, was placed on the IL Monday because of inflammation in his pitching arm ... According to the Denver Post, rookie righthander Rico Garcia is the likely replacement for Marquez. He would be making his major-league debut ... Wednesday’s pitching matchup: Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (15-5, 3.92 ERA) vs. Rockies RHP Peter Lambert (2-4, 6.40). From Peter Abraham in today’s Red Sox notebook: Rafael Devers is hitless in his last 11 at-bats ... Sox relievers have allowed nine earned runs on 29 hits over 54 innings in the last 12 games and struck out 66 ... Mitch Moreland had 13 home runs in his 149 at-bats this season before missing nearly two months due to injuries. He has one homer in 62 at-bats since being activated on July 23.

