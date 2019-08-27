Red Sox put on power display

In their 10-6 win against the Colorado Rockies, that turned out to be true.

Entering Tuesday, they had homered in their last 16 games. It was the third-longest streak in franchise history. You take those numbers into a stadium such as Coors Field, where every ball seems to travel a mile high, there’s a high probability that those stats will hold up.

Rico Garcia got his welcome-to-Coors Field-moment in his major league debut Tuesday. With the Red Sox already leading the Rockies, 1-0, after a J.D. Martinez single plated a run in the first inning, Jackie Bradley Jr. came to the plate in the second.

On the first pitch of the at-bat, Garcia made a rookie mistake, leaving a 90-mile-per-hour fastball down the middle of the plate. Bradley pounded it for a solo shot to right. The ball landed in the upper deck at an estimated distance of 478 feet, the longest by a Red Sox player since Statcast began tracking homers in 2015.

It was an emphatic introduction to what turned into a night full of big flies for the Red Sox in a 10-6 win.

Christian Vazquez tagged Garcia with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, stretching the lead to 4-0. In the fifth, Xander Bogaerts — a rare first-pitch swinger — got in on the action, drilling a 435-foot solo homer over the center-field wall. It was Bogaerts’s 28th of the season, but just his second on the first pitch of an at-bat. Later in that inning, Brock Holt’s double scored Mitch Moreland, giving Red Sox starter Rick Porcello a 6-0 cushion.

Porcello worked four innings of scoreless ball, but got into a jam in the fifth. With one out, he yielded three straight singles, which brought across the Rockies’ first run. One out later, Nolan Arenado’s double down the left-field line scored another. It was a ball that third baseman Rafael Devers had a shot at, but it deflected off his glove and into left.

Nonetheless, Porcello got out of the inning, inducing a Daniel Murphy ground out. Red Sox manager Alex Cora then went to his bullpen, and Darwinzon Hernandez worked a scoreless sixth.

Ryan Brasier did the same in the seventh, but not before the Sox tacked on some more offense in the top of the frame. Devers walked and Bogaerts doubled (just missing another homer) to start the inning. Martinez then added an RBI single. The Rockies made two errors in the inning, and the Red Sox scored four runs, increasing their lead to 10-2.

Josh Smith got the eighth and ninth inning, and gave up a two-run homer in each. The homer by Arenado in the ninth shrunk the Rockies’ deficit to 10-6. Cora wasted no time, summoning Josh Taylor, who struck out Ryan McMahon and got Ian Desmond to ground into a force at second to end it.