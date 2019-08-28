George Springer leads rally as Astros down Rays again

The game was tied at 3 in the seventh when Joey Wendle tripled to right off Gerrit Cole. There was one out when a grounder by Jesus Aguilar skipped just past a diving Aledmys Diaz and into left field for a single to send Wendle home and make it 4-3.

HOUSTON — George Springer broke a tie with a bloop RBI single in Houston’s three-run seventh inning and the Astros rallied for an 8-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to six.

Astros slugger George Springer hits an RBI single to right field in the seventh inning against the Rays at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Cole dropped down into a squatting position and pounded his fist into his glove as he saw the ball roll into the outfield.

But the Astros got him off the hook to keep his career-long 11-game winning streak intact with the rally in the bottom of the inning. Diego Castillo (2-8) took over for starter Ryan Yarbrough and walked Yuli Gurriel with no outs. Diaz then doubled on a line drive to left field and Gurriel slid into home just in front of the tag to tie it again.

There was one out in the inning and runners on first and second when Springer knocked a ball into shallow center field. Second baseman Eric Sogard sprinted and dived to try and grab it, but it dropped just past him to allow a run to score and Houston to take a 5-4 lead.

Jose Altuve then grounded into a force out that retired Springer at second. But Sogard, who struck out four times, threw the ball into the Astros’ dugout for an error while trying to turn a double play, sending another run home.

Alex Bregman had three hits and an RBI and Gurriel hit a two-run homer that tied it in the fourth. The Astros tacked on two more runs in the eighth on an RBI single by Martin Maldonado and a bases-loaded walk.

Cole allowed six hits and four runs in 6⅓ innings, but did not factor into the decision. He struck out 14 to tie a season high and set a franchise record with his 15th double-digit strikeout game this season, besting J.R. Richard, who had 14 such games in 1978 and ’79.

Will Harris (4-1) struck out three in 1⅓ scoreless innings for the win. Roberto Osuna allowed a two-run homer to Willy Adames with one out in the ninth to cut the lead to 2, but retired the next two batters to end the game.

Yarbrough yielded four hits and three runs in six innings. Cleanup hitter Ji-Man Choi hit a two-run homer, but the top three batters in Tampa Bay’s lineup went 1 for 12 with 10 strikeouts as the Rays lost their fourth in a row.

Cole walked Choi to start the second and he advanced to second base on a balk. He took third on a wild pitch before the Rays took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly with one out by Wendle.

Choi’s homer to the bullpen in right-center came with one out in the fourth to make it 3-0.

Houston cut the lead to 2 in the fourth on an RBI single by Bregman. Gurriel’s home run came with two outs in the inning to tie it at 3-all.