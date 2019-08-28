Game 134: Red Sox at Rockies lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Lambert: No history

Rockies vs. Rodriguez: Alonso 1-5, Desmond 2-3, Wolters 2-3, Story 1-3, Tapia 1-3, Arenado 0-3, Blackmon 0-3, McMahon 2-2, Dahl 0-2

Stat of the Day: Jackie Bradley Jr.’s 478-foot home run on Tuesday was the seventh-longest in MLB this season.

Notes: Eduardo Rodriguez is tied for third in the American League in wins with the Astros’ Gerritt Cole ... Rodriguez has one start against the Rockies in his career, a six-inning no decision on May 15 at Fenway Park ... Brock Holt is 6 for 13 over his four-game hitting streak ... Reliever Josh Taylor hasn’t allowed a run since Aug. 3, a stretch of 11 scoreless innings, though he did blow a save against the Padres last Saturday ... David Price threw 54 pitches in a three-inning simulated game at Coors Field on Tuesday ... Nolan Arenado is now one home run away from having five consecutive seasons with at least 35 home runs ... Lambert, 22, made his MLB debut on June 6 against the Cubs. He allowed one run on four hits in seven innings to get the win ... The Red Sox have a day off Thursday before traveling to Anaheim to play a three-game series with the Angels that begins Friday.

