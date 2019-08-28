J.D. Martinez and Red Sox should stick together

Martinez has the right to opt out of his contract and become a free agent after the World Series. That gives the Red Sox approximately two months to determine how best to retain the most important player in their lineup.

It would be a terrible mistake for that to happen — for both the Sox and Martinez — and steps should be taken make sure he stays in Boston.

DENVER — The Red Sox have 28 games left to play this season and it’s possible they will mark the final weeks of J.D. Martinez’s tenure with the team.

For Martinez, it’s an opportunity to avoid the perils of free agency and set down roots in an organization after being a vagabond over the last seven years.

As with most everything, it comes down to finances.

Martinez has three years and $62.5 million remaining on his contract if he elects to stay with the Red Sox. That gives the Red Sox two options:

■ Do nothing and hope that Martinez and agent Scott Boras look at the free agent market and decide the best option is to remain in Boston.

■ Sweeten the contract enough to make sure Martinez stays.

Free agency offers no guarantees for Martinez. He turned 32 earlier this month and has started only 32 games in the outfield this season. Martinez is essentially a designated hitter and there are a limited number of teams — if any — who will want to pay a DH more than $62.5 million over the next three seasons.

If Martinez does opt out, the Red Sox will make him a qualifying offer that will damage his value by attaching him to the loss of one or more draft picks.

Free agency has been a minefield for power hitters over the age of 30 the last two seasons. As Boras told me a few weeks ago, Martinez is no ordinary power hitter and he’s right about that. Martinez has a .376 on-base percentage and 179 home runs over the last five seasons since revamping his swing.

Going into Wednesday night’s game against the Rockies, Martinez was hitting .329 with a 1.035 OPS since the All-Star break.

For the Red Sox, the loss of Martinez would change the look of their offense. His addition last season filled the power void created when David Ortiz retired after the 2016 season. The Sox have been one of the highest-scoring teams in the game since.

Martinez batting third or fourth helps make Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers better players.

The Sox, who averaged 4.85 runs in 2017, have averaged 5.57 since signing Martinez. He has hit .322 with a .998 OPS in two seasons, giving the Sox a presence in the lineup and one in the clubhouse because of his work habits.

Not every Sox hitter is a Martinez disciple. But most have taken at least something from his rigorous pre-game routine and incorporated it into what they do.

It’s probably time Martinez settled on a team, too. He played three years with Houston, three and a half with the Tigers, two with the Red Sox and half a season with the Diamondbacks.

The Red Sox offer him a chance to contend for another World Series and finally establish himself with an organization.

Martinez is a perfect Red Sox player in that he lives in a baseball bubble, never paying any attention to what is said or written about him.

Theo Epstein, Ben Cherington and Dave Dombrowski have spoken about the challenges of finding a player who can succeed in a market like Boston. The Sox have one and shouldn’t let him get away.

Boras also represents free agents Nicholas Castellanos, Gerrit Cole, Dallas Keuchel, Anthony Rendon and Hyun-Jin Ryu. Potentially Stephen Strasburg will join that group, too, as he also has an opt-out in his deal.

His strategy with free agents has long been to wait and let the market come to him. With so many prominent clients on the market, Boras will control the flow of free agency and could drag it out into February.

Maybe that will work out for Martinez. Or maybe that will leave him with limited choices.

In 2018, the Red Sox were the only team that made Martinez a long-term offer. Being in that position again, but two years older, is not a spot he wants to be in.

Martinez has said he employs Boras to give him the best advice about these matters. But he has the ultimate say in his future, as Bogaerts did when he instructed Boras to make a deal with the Sox in April.

The Sox and Martinez are a good fit and there’s no reason that should change. They have two months to make their engagement a marriage.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.