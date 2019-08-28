David Price returning to Red Sox for Sunday start vs. Angels

“It’s important,” Cora said of getting back Price, on the injured list retroactive to Aug. 5 with a cyst in his left wrist. “When he gets on a roll and when he’s healthy, he’s one of the best lefties in the bullpen. Obviously, we didn’t like that he missed time. But you never know, it might help him out to finish strong and take us where we want to go. He looks good, he’s in good spirits.”

DENVER — The Red Sox will activate David Price off the injured list and start him in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, manager Alex Cora said Wednesday ahead of the series finale against the Colorado Rockies.

Price said Tuesday — when he threw a 54-pitch, three-inning simulated game without setbacks — that he felt there was a strong chance he would pitch this weekend, as did Cora.

With Price finally back in the mix, it will give the Sox rotation a bit more stability and take some of the pressure off the bullpen. Brian Johnson took the place of the injured Price, but the team never wanted him going too deep into games, forcing the bullpen to cover more innings. Johnson, who totaled just 15 innings and a 7.20 ERA in five August starts, will return to the bullpen.

The Sox plan to start Nathan Eovaldi on Friday, then follow that up with a bullpen day Saturday.

Help is on the way

September call-ups are approaching for the Sox, and Cora has a good idea how he’s going to utilize his roster, particularly as it relates to the bullpen.

“We need reinforcements,” said Cora, who met with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski earlier Wednesday. “Some guys that can help give us multiple innings, or get specific guys out. It will be cool. I mean, just to be creative and put everybody in a position to be successful and win games. That’s a challenge but that’s a good challenge.”

The team will still be in Anaheim on Sunday, so the entire group of call-ups won’t be there. Just part of it, Cora said.

There will be position-player reinforcements, too. Most likely another catcher, plus the Sox are thinking about bringing up a righthanded hitter. An option there is top prospect Bobby Dalbec. Between Portland and Pawtucket this season, Dalbec has hit .243 with 26 homers and an .832 OPS. In 86 at-bats at Pawtucket, he’s hit .279 with six homers.

Southwest selections

The Red Sox assigned six players to the Arizona Fall League and have one more spot to fill.

Lefthander Yoan Aybar, and righthanders Tanner Houck and Bryan Mata, will pitch for the Peoria Javelinas. Infielder C.J. Chatham, and outfielders Jarren Duran and Marcus Wilson, also will be with the team.

Chatham, Duran, Houck, and Mata are considered among the organization’s top dozen prospects. Wilson was the return when the Sox traded Blake Swihart to Arizona in April. He has an .862 OPS in 115 games this season.

The AFL starts Sept. 18 and runs through Oct. 26.

Loose threads

Andrew Benintendi took swings off the machine for the first time since he was pulled from the game with side tightness last Saturday against the Padres. He was an option off the bench Wednesday, but the team planned to save him for the series against the Angels . . . The team wants to get Michael Chavis his at-bats, so he’ll probably stay in Pawtucket through the Angels series and will be called up once rosters expand . . . Mookie Betts’s uncle, Terry Shumpert, was in attendance for the Rockies series. Shumpert lives in Colorado and played 14 years in the big leagues, including five years with the Rockies and a stop with the Red Sox in 1995 . . . Rico Garcia, who made his MLB debut Tuesday for the Rockies and allowed six runs in five innings, was sent back to Triple A. Lefthander Sam Howard was recalled.