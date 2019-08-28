Xander Bogaerts leads big bats in critical Colorado win

Tuesday night’s story fell on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s mammoth 478-foot homer. There was none of that in Wednesday’s win, but the potency of the Sox offense lived on through the middle of the Boston order: Rafael Devers (3 for 5, triple, home run), Bogaerts (3 for 4, double, two homers), and J.D. Martinez (2 for 5, home run).

Both Oakland (76-56) and Tampa (76-58) lost on Wednesday, pulling the Red Sox (72-62) within five games of a playoff spot with 28 to play. Boston now heads to Los Angeles to face the Angels in a three-game series, with David Price back in the mix and slated to start on Sunday.

DENVER — The bats were alive for the Red Sox again in Wednesday evening’s game against the Colorado Rockies. The Sox racked up 12 hits and four homers, leading to a 7-4 win and a two-game series sweep.

Martinez’s homer was a two-run shot in the third, on a 2-1 changeup. Rockies starter Peter Lambert left it over the heart of the plate and Martinez made him pay with a 434-foot missile to left field. It was Martinez’s 32nd of the season and extended the Sox’ homer streak to 18 games.

The Rockies got one back in the fourth on a bunt single by Garret Hampson that scored Ian Desmond from third. Lambert singled to load the bases, forcing Eduardo Rodriguez (16-5) to face the top of the order, but Trevor Story lined out softly to second to end the frame.

The Sox took a 2-1 lead into the fifth inning, when their offense provided much-needed insurance. Mookie Betts struck out on three pitches, but Devers — who tripled before Martinez’s homer to break an 0-for-15 slump — singled to right. Bogaerts then hit his 29th homer to right, stretching the lead to 4-1. Martinez followed that up with a single and, with two out, Christian Vazquez’s RBI single put the Sox ahead, 5-1.

Rodriguez allowed a one-out Nolan Arenado single and Desmond double down the left-field line in the fifth inning. At first, it looked like Arenado was going to score, but he let up as he rounded third base and had to retreat. Still, it put runners on second and third. Rodriguez responded, striking out Ryan McMahon, but an infield single by Yonathan Daza and a liner to right by Tony Wolters made it a 5-3 ballgame.

Cora decided to stick with Rodriguez, who got Hampson to ground into a force out. That was the end of E-Rod’s night, with his final line nine hits, three earned runs, three walks, and five strikeouts in five innings. He won for the third straight start, and the Red Sox have won 12 of his last 15 games.

Josh Taylor threw a scoreless sixth, and Bogaerts led off the seventh with his 30th homer, joining Nomar Garciaparra (1997-98), Rico Petrocelli (1969), and Vern Stephens (1949-50) as the only Red Sox shortstops to do so. It also gave him back-to-back 100-RBI seasons; Garciaparra did that twice, last in 2002–03.

The Rockies trimmed the lead back to 6-4 against Marcus Walden, Arenado leading off the seventh with a double and scoring on a McMahon groundout. After Matt Barnes worked around a one-out walk in the eighth, Devers lined home run No. 28 into the bullpen in right-center.

Brandon Workman needed just 17 pitches to close it out in the ninth.