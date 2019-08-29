Even in disappointing season, Red Sox have milestones in reach

Even so, baseball seasons can be memorable on a number of levels, and not all of them have to do with the question of whether a team reaches the postseason. On an individual and team level, there are several milestones — some awe-inspiring, others dismal — that are within reach of members of the team. Among them:

With 28 games remaining, it remains to be seen whether the Red Sox can play at a level that would give them realistic hopes of contending. For all the evident talent on the roster, particularly in the lineup, it would require a remarkable confluence of events to give the team a shot at the postseason.

Will Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts make extra-ordinary history?

What the 22-year-old third baseman is doing is little short of astonishing. Through 134 games, he has 80 extra-base hits — 28 homers, 48 doubles, and 4 triples. He’s on pace to collect a mind-blowing 97 extra-base hits. That would surpass the team record held by Jimmie Foxx (92), and also eclipse Joe DiMaggio for the most extra-base hits ever by a player who was in his age-22 season or younger.

Bogaerts, meanwhile, is up to 76 extra-base hits, and on pace for 92. Devers and Bogaerts have a shot at joining Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig as the only teammates ever to collect at least 90 extra-base hits in the same season. Ruth and Gehrig did so in the fabled Murderers’ Row season of 1927.

Bogaerts has already ensured that he’ll finish the year with one of the great offensive seasons ever by a Red Sox shortstop. He has a .577 slugging mark (fifth best in team history by a shortstop) and .967 OPS (fourth best).

Martinez remains elite

With a typical late-season explosion, J.D. Martinez is now hitting .314/.387/.576 with 32 homers. He’s on pace to go deep 39 times, and given his pace of recent weeks, it wouldn’t be surprising if he eclipsed 40 homers.

If Martinez gets to that plateau, he’d join David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Carl Yastrzemski, Mo Vaughn, and Jimmie Foxx as the only Red Sox players ever with multiple 40-homer seasons. He also has a shot at a third straight season of hitting .300 with 40 or more homers, suggesting a remarkable combination of pure hitting skill and power. Just 14 righthanded hitters in big league history have produced three separate seasons of 40 or more homers while hitting .300 or better.

Run, Mookie, run

For all the consternation surrounding his falloff from last year’s MVP marvel, Mookie Betts is fulfilling the primary job of a leadoff hitter in spectacular fashion: He is getting on base for the incredible hitters behind him, a trait that has him in position to have one of the great run-scoring seasons in team history.

He has an amazing 118 runs through 134 Red Sox games, and is on pace to cross the plate 143 times for the year. Betts could become the first player since Alex Rodriguez in 2007 to score at least 140 runs, and the first Red Sox to do so since Ted Williams in 1949.

Will the Red Sox set a franchise home run record?

Permit us to suck the drama out of this one: Barring a late-season change to the composition of the ball, the answer is yes. The current team record is 238, set in 2003. The team currently has 211 long balls, on pace for 255.

Of course, the record-smashing is certain to work in both directions. Not only will the team hit a record number of homers, but it will also set a new standard in homers allowed. The Sox have allowed 176 homers this year, a pace that would yield 213. The current mark of 195 (set in 2017) seems likely to fall by mid-September.

Will this be the worst season ever for a Red Sox rotation?

Probably not, but the fact that there’s a conversation about that possibility speaks volumes about how drastically this team’s starting pitchers have fallen short.

The rotation has a 5.01 mark through 134 games; there have been just six times in franchise history in which the team’s starters had an ERA north of 5.00. It is unlikely that the 2019 group will surpass the current franchise standard for egregiousness — a 5.21 mark in 1932 — but again, this isn’t the conversation that the Red Sox wanted to have about their rotation.

One other mark seems likely to fall: The Sox have gotten 5.16 innings per start this year, the lowest average in franchise history. The prior standard was set last year, with 5.38 innings per start. Between the limited innings and the poor run prevention by the rotation, a case can be made that this year’s rotation has put more strain on the rest of the team (the lineup to score an adequate number of runs, the bullpen to manage innings and limit the damage done by rotation members) than any other in franchise history.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.