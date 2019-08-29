Rays salvage series finale against Astros

The Rays got themselves right in time to salvage a win. Ji-Man Choi put Tampa Bay ahead with a two-run double in the seventh, Travis d’Arnaud homered and drove in four, and the Rays beat the Astros, 9-8, on Thursday afternoon to avoid a three-game sweep.

HOUSTON — The Astros had the Rays on the ropes, threatening to hand Tampa Bay a fifth straight loss in the thick of a postseason race.

Tampa Bay now heads home for a pivotal 10-game homestand that starts against the Indians on Friday night.

‘‘We were all pumping each other up the whole game, every lead change, we weren’t pouting or anything,’’ d’Arnaud said. ‘‘We ended up on top, which was huge.’’

Astros star Jose Altuve hit a tiebreaking leadoff homer in the sixth, his 25th, but Tampa Bay scored three runs in the seventh to make it 8-6. Tommy Pham had an RBI single off Chris Devenski (2-3), and Choi brought in two more with a drive to center.

Houston ended a seven-game winning streak.

‘‘You get a close game like that — and certainly, a crazy game like that — you always look back at the opportunities,’’ Astros manager AJ Hinch said. ‘‘We didn’t play particularly clean, but we did fight, and I love the fight.”

The Rays used seven pitchers, including opener Andrew Kittredge and long man Trevor Richards, who combined to allow four hits and two runs in the first three innings. Jose De Leon (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning, and Emilio Pagan earned his 15th save.

The Rays and Astros exchanged solo homers in the third, with Austin Meadows hitting his 24th and George Springer answering with his 28th to make it 2-2.

D’Arnaud put Tampa Bay up, 4-2, with a two-run homer in the fourth and added an RBI single in the sixth to tie it at 5.

Zack Greinke had won four straight starts since joining Houston prior to the July 31 trade deadline. He got a no decision after allowing five runs and six hits in 5⅔ innings.

The Astros drew three bases-loaded walks over the fourth and fifth innings to take a 5-4 lead but left the bases loaded in both frames.

Houston again pulled within a run when Josh Reddick made it 8-7 with an RBI single in the seventh. The Rays answered with a fielder’s choice grounder from Meadows to make it 9-7.

Abraham Toro led off the bottom of the ninth with his first career homer to make it 9-8 before the Rays held on.