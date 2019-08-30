After struggles, Andrew Benintendi feels better after being left in

At times over his first three seasons, Benintendi was a candidate to be platooned against lefties, hitting .234/.310/.331 against them. But his profile has changed. Benintendi entered Friday with solid marks of .278/.363/.452 against southpaws.

The 25-year-old outfielder returned to the Red Sox lineup on Friday after sitting out three games with tightness on his left side. That the Sox wanted to get him back in the lineup is not a surprise. That they wanted to do so with a lefty Jose Suarez on the mound, however, suggests a change in the outfielder’s trajectory. (Lefties entered Friday’s game with a .203 average against Suarez, compared with a .352 mark against righties.)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — In at least one respect, Andrew Benintendi can view the 2019 season as having been one of significant progress.

Advertisement

Benintendi credits two elements for his improvement. The first is an alteration to his stance against them, which has kept him from spinning off the ball too early. Secondly, he believes that the exposure to lefties — even through past struggles — has gotten him to a place where he can succeed in left-on-left matchups.

“I’m just seeing them more. The more I face them, the more comfortable I get,” said Benintendi. “I’m going up there, trying to get a pitch to drive, and trying to hit it hard.”

In some ways, Benintendi has had two separate seasons against lefties, both productive in their own way. Through the end of May, he drew a ton of walks against lefties to post a .375 OBP despite a .174 average and .239 slugging mark. But since June 1, he’s been far more aggressive, walking just twice but destroying the ball against them while posting a .338/.354/.575 line and swatting four homers.

“Early on, I was getting down in the count, maybe fouling off my pitch. I felt like I needed to be more aggressive,” said Benintendi. “[Starting midseason] I was just getting my pitch and not missing it. It was happening early in the count, and I was being aggressive, for sure.”

Advertisement

At times this year, Benintendi felt as frustrated as he had ever been on a baseball field. But his success against lefties offered some measure of reassurance that, through those struggles, he has still found ways to improve. Now, as the season enters its final month, he can see reason for optimism, both because his overall numbers (.283/.357/.462 with 12 homers) are nearing career norms and because he can identify areas of growth.

“I’m still definitely learning a lot,” said Benintendi. “It’s been frustrating [this year], but you have to take it as a learning experience.”

. . .

Righthander Jhoulys Chacin, who was released recently by the Brewers after going 3-10 with a 5.79 ERA in 19 starts, threw a bullpen session in front of a contingent of Red Sox officials, including president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and manager Alex Cora.

He’d recently thrown in front of another Sox evaluator, Steve Peck, in Arizona.

The 31-year-old is a free agent. If the Red Sox were to sign him, it would likely be to a minor league deal by Aug. 31 (thus making him eligible for the postseason). He would then be able to join the big league team on Sept. 1, when rosters expand to the 40-man limit.

Advertisement

. . .

The Red Sox are confident David Price, who is scheduled to be activated Sunday from the injured list (wrist cyst), is in good shape for his return to the rotation.

“He’s healthy. He’s fresh right now,” said Cora. “He’s very important.”

Entering Friday’s game, the Red Sox had yet to determine who their initial pitcher would be on Saturday, a planned bullpen game.

“We’ll decide that after [Friday],” said Cora. “We’re on a day-to-day basis here.”

. . .

The Red Sox plan to add a couple of pitchers and a couple of position players (one likely a catcher) when rosters expand Sunday. The team may add another wave of call-ups after the conclusion of the PawSox season Monday, though the decision may hinge on where the team resides in the standings.

. . .

After Michael Chavis went 2 for 4 with a pair of homers in the first game of a doubleheader for the PawSox on Friday afternoon, he was scratched prior to the second game due to soreness in his right side. He’ll be evaluated Saturday. In eight games for Pawtucket, he’s hitting .267/.290/.634 with three homers, one walk, and 12 strikeouts.

. . .

With a 7-2 win on Thursday, the Lowell Spinners clinched the short-season New York-Penn League’s Stedler Division, marking the affiliate’s first division title since 2008 and the first time the team has reached the postseason since 2016.

Playoff tickets — including a $20 All-You-Can-Eat ticket package — are available at http://www.milb.com/lowell.

With the Gulf Coast League season having been declared over this week so that players could relocate prior to Florida landfall of Hurricane Dorian, a number of Red Sox players have joined the Spinners for the conclusion of their season and the New York-Penn League playoffs. Among those who moved up were lefthander Jay Groome (who will start for the Spinners on Saturday), well-regarded shortstop prospects Matthew Lugo and Ceddane Rafaela, righthander Brock Bell, and catcher Roldani Baldwin.

Advertisement

While the players on the GCL Red Sox have left, staff at the facility had not been evacuated as of Friday afternoon.

. . .

Heath Hembree has been able to start playing catch following his PRP injection in early August. Cora said that “there’s still a chance” that the righthander could return to the Sox by the end of the season.

Chris Sale is currently in Southwest Florida; he had been working out at the team’s spring training facility in Fort Myers, but is expected to return to Boston next week.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.