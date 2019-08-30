Game 135: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM (93.7)

Red Sox vs. Suarez: No history

Angels vs. Eovaldi: Simmons 8-26, Upton 6-23, Pujols 5-14, Trout 6-14, Calhoun 4-10, Bour 2-10, Goodwin 0-1, Rengifo 1-1, Thaiss 0-2, Fletcher 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Ohtani 0-1, Smith 1-1, Stassi 0-1.

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox lead the majors in team batting average (.277) and are third in runs (774) behind the Yankees (791) and Twins (782).

Notes: Suarez is a rookie from Venezuela who made his MLB debut June 2. He has not pitched beyond the sixth inning in any of his 12 starts, and does not have a win since June 15 . . . Eovaldi, making his third start since returning to the rotation after a stint in the bullpen, lasted two and four innings in his last two starts . . . Angels star Mike Trout, once again an MVP candidate, leads the majors in home runs (43) and on-base percentage (.436) and is second in OPS (1.087), slugging percentage (.651), and walks (101) . . . The Red Sox have homered in 18 straight games, the third-longest streak in team history. The record is 22 in 2016 . . . The Red Sox, who are planning a bullpen game Saturday, face all lefthanded starters in this series.

Advertisement

Song of the Day: “Rock and Roll All Nite,” by Kiss.

Follow Matt Pepin on Twitter at @mattpep15.