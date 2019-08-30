Secrets to Christian Vazquez’s success: Pride, love, work

The only other catchers in the majors to hit those marks this season are Yasmani Grandal (Brewers), J.T. Realmuto (Phillies), and Gary Sanchez (Yankees). All three were All-Stars.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Christian Vazquez arrived at Angel Stadium on Friday with 19 home runs, 58 RBIs, and an .807 OPS, which doesn’t seem all that impressive until you consider he’s a catcher.

There have been only 10 seasons in Sox history when a player who was primarily a catcher had at least 20 home runs and 60 RBIs. The last was Victor Martinez in 2010.

Carlton Fisk did it four times and Jason Varitek three. The 29-year-old Vazquez is about to be in some good company.

There are technical reasons for his improvement. His balance is better at the plate and he’s cut down on his movement. His swing is more direct to the ball.

But it’s more a matter of professional pride. Vazquez hit .207 with a .540 OPS last season and was embarrassed. He spent the winter working hard to make himself a better hitter.

“I had to do something,” he said. “This is my team and you want to be able to help us score runs. People say it’s hard when you’re a catcher, but I knew I could do better than what I had been doing.”

Manager Alex Cora believes Vazquez’s improvement goes back to the 2018 postseason. Vazquez was 8 for 37, but one of those hits was a home run off Zack Britton in Game 4 of the Division Series against the Yankees. He also had several good at-bats in the World Series.

“He gained some confidence in October,” Cora said. “He put in the work in the offseason and he’s still on top of it. He understands he can get better.”

Don’t discount love as a factor.

Vazquez got married over the offseason and his wife, Gabriela, is expecting their first child in November. They learned they were having a boy in May, when Christian took a big hack at an exploding baseball at Fenway Park and it burst into a cloud of blue.

“I’m going to be a dad. I have to support my family,” Vazquez said. “It’s not just me any more.”

The little boy will be named Diego.

“He’ll be a catcher,” Vazquez said. “I hope so. Maybe a pitcher.”

Vazquez has hit so well this season, he has started 16 games at other positions, 10 of them as the designated hitter. He was at first base on Friday night because backup catcher Sandy Leon needed some playing time.

“It’s not hard,” Cora said. “Obviously, Christian is a different hitter and we try to put him out there somehow, someway. He can handle first base. He doesn’t care; actually he enjoys it.”

Christian Vazquez has one of the five Red Sox walk-off hits this season, cracking a two-run, 10th-inning home run to beat Toronto on June 21. (File/Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

For the next step, Cora wants to see situational improvement. But he’s beyond happy with Vazquez.

Bench coach Ron Roenicke, who managed the Brewers for five seasons, marvels at what Vazquez has accomplished.

“It’s not a position you expect offense from because of how physically demanding it is and how they get beaten up,” he said. “When I was with the Angels [as a coach], we had Bengie Molina, and it was such an advantage for us because of how well he hit. He was really good.

“After we lost Bengie, we went through a lot of guys. You’d put a guy back there who hit .200 if he could play good defense. You settled for the defense.”

The analytical revolution in baseball also has made it tougher on catchers. The intricacies of game planning and the number of pitchers teams use over the course of the season, seeking advantages series to series, can leave catchers scrambling. Their preparation as a hitter often gets shoved to the side.

“It’s a tough job, more complicated than ever,” Roenicke said. “We ask a lot of them. When we were voting for All-Stars, you go down the list and there aren’t many guys who can hit and who you also like defensively. But Christian has become one of them.”

Vazquez is in the first season of a three-year, $13.55 million contract. The deal, agreed to in spring training of 2018, pays Vazquez $2.85 million this season, then climbs to $4.2 million and $6.25 million. The Sox hold a $7 million option for 2022.

That makes Vazquez a considerable value.

“This is home for me, this team,” he said. “It feels good.”

